Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins preview, Friday 5/12, 7:10 CT

Today’s roster moves: Here

Friday notes...

OFFENSIVE PROWESS: The Cubs’ team OPS going into tonight is .773, which is 100 points higher than it was after 37 games last year. Their current slash line is .269/.343/.430. A year ago, it was .231/.310/.363, for .673. Their batting average is the highest through 37 games since 2011, when they hit .279. Their on-base percentage was .360 in 2016, the only time it has been higher than this year since it was .371 in 2008. Their slugging percentage was .452 in 2019, .432 in 2016 and .430 in 2010. Their OPS was .802 in 2019, .792 in 2016 and .810 in 2008. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Christopher Morel, since being recalled from Triple-A Iowa: 4-for-8 (.500), a double, a home run (1.000 SLG). HE’S NOT: Eric Hosmer, last four games since May 3: 2-for-13 (.154), five strikeouts.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Twins lineup:

It’s a Gray time to open a weekend series against the Cubs.#MNTwins pic.twitter.com/k8rPapxKcd — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 12, 2023

Also of interest for tonight and this series:

Umpires for #Cubs (18-19) at #MNTwins (21-17):

Pat Hoberg, Emil Jimenez, Chris Segal, Brian O'Nora (base assignments not confirmed until first pitch)



First Pitch: 8:10 pm

Venue: Target Field — Umpire Crew (@UmpCrew) May 12, 2023

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Sonny Gray, RHP

Drew Smyly has been consistently good this year.

The Twins are a team he hasn’t faced much — not since 2016, in fact, when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Rays.

So most of the current Twins have not seen him. Current members of the Twins are a small sample size .238 (10-for-42) against him with no home runs and 13 strikeouts, though, so that’s good. Hope it continues.

Hello, old friend Sonny Gray! The Cubs saw a lot of him when he was with the Reds, but he hasn’t faced them since 2021, and there are a lot of new Cubs since then.

Gray is off to an excellent start to his 2023 season, though he allowed three runs in five innings to the Guardians in his most recent start — that accounts for fully half of the runs he’s allowed all year.

One of the new Cubs has hit him particularly well. Trey Mancini is 7-for-15 lifetime vs. Gray (.467) with two doubles and a home run. Overall current Cubs are batting .329 (25-for-76) vs. Gray. Ian Happ (4-for-10) has also homered off him.

Today’s game is on Apple TV+ (how to watch). Announcers tonight: Wayne Randazzo (play-by-play), Dontrelle Willis (analyst), and Russell Dorsey (field reporter). Former MLB umpires Brian Gorman and Dale Scott will join to break down the rules and reviews during the game.

Apple says you can get two free months of Apple TV+ by going here.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Twins site Twinkie Town. If you do go there to interact with Twins fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

