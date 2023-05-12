Baseball history unpacked, May 12

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Harry Truby, Casey Hageman, Alex McCarthy, Hank Borowy, Norm Gigon, Mark Clark, Blake Lalli. Also notable: Yogi Berra HOF.

Today in history:

1057 - The Ostromir Gospel, now the oldest surviving Russian manuscript is recorded completed by its scribe Deacon Grigory.

- The Ostromir Gospel, now the oldest surviving Russian manuscript is recorded completed by its scribe Deacon Grigory. 1551 - San Marcos University in Lima, Peru, opens (oldest continuously operating university in the Americas).

- San Marcos University in Lima, Peru, opens (oldest continuously operating university in the Americas). 1701 - Drenthe adopts Gregorian calendar (yesterday is 4/29/1701).

- Drenthe adopts Gregorian calendar (yesterday is 4/29/1701). 1938 - Sandoz Labs begins manufacturing LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide).

- Sandoz Labs begins manufacturing LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide). 1984 South African prisoner Nelson Mandela sees his wife Winnie Mandela for the 1st time in 22 years.

South African prisoner Nelson Mandela sees his wife Winnie Mandela for the 1st time in 22 years. 2008 - Wenchuan earthquake, measuring 7.8 in magnitude occurs in Sichuan, China, killing over 87,000, injuring 374,643 and leaving homeless between 4.8 million and 11 million people.

