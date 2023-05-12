Outside The Confines: First to 30

Seems like there aren’t many people making jokes about the Rays these days. They’re dominating, they’re crushing the competition, and fans are even showing up to their games. They also had another milestone this week as they became the first team to collect 30 wins. As of this writing, the only other team close is the Braves at 25 wins, giving the Rays a pretty solid lead.
Of course, if there’s one thing we all know by now, being the winningest team in baseball does not make you a shoo-in to win the World Series. But it certainly has made them fun to watch.
We touch on the Rays in today’s links, as well as more on the passing of Vida Blue; a look at the Braves’ pitching woes; and some very early Trade Deadline hot stove conversation.
Let’s get on to today’s links!
- Ben Clemens looks at Joey Gallo’s return to hitting.
- For the second time in franchise history, the Rays are the first MLB club to 30 wins in a season. Story by Bill Ladson.
- Remember when Javier Báez was benched by the Tigers for sloppy baserunning? The Tigers’ president believes it was a “turning point” for Baez. (ESPN)
- Frankie Taddeo takes a look at a highly contentious home run call that favored the Yankees in spite of fan interference.
- Stephen J. Nesbitt looks at the complicated path to getting Negro Leagues stats into their rightful place with major league stats. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- Something is going right in Texas.
Nasty Nate set a career-high with 12 Ks and ran his scoreless streak to 28.2 innings. pic.twitter.com/zwSjPEcz6S— MLB (@MLB) May 12, 2023
- Dan Szymborski tallies up all the pitching injuries plaguing the Braves.
- Mark Feinsand looks at which teams are likely to be making trades at the Deadline.
- Buster Olney also offers up what front-office whispers he’s been hearing about possible trades.
- Emma Baccellieri looks at five hitters who have been big surprises this season.
- I am an unapologetic fan of Michael Clair and the weird and wonderful deep dives he does. This is no exception, as he does a tremendous job writing about the history and evolution of baseball caps.
- The A’s pause to remember.
A moment for Vida pic.twitter.com/NGExOlZzsz— Oakland A's (@Athletics) May 12, 2023
- Jay Jaffe also posted a remembrance of Vida Blue.
- Will Leitch offers up the 10 biggest surprises of the season so far.
- Kenley Jansen got his 400th career save, and Pedro Martinez was quick to congratulate him. Story by Karl Rasmussen.
- In my favorite bit of weird baseball today, Mookie Betts apparently would rather stay in an Airbnb than a potentially haunted hotel. Dan Gartland reports.
- Evan Drellich looks at the price tag A’s owner John Fisher has placed on his place in the team’s history books. (The Athletic subscription required.)
- This shirt is fill of wisdom.
Andrew Chafin is a national treasure pic.twitter.com/0LIEzMgPNA— Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) May 10, 2023
And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.
