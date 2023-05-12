 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: First to 30

The Rays continue their dominant start to the season.

By Ashley MacLennan
Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

Seems like there aren’t many people making jokes about the Rays these days. They’re dominating, they’re crushing the competition, and fans are even showing up to their games. They also had another milestone this week as they became the first team to collect 30 wins. As of this writing, the only other team close is the Braves at 25 wins, giving the Rays a pretty solid lead.

Of course, if there’s one thing we all know by now, being the winningest team in baseball does not make you a shoo-in to win the World Series. But it certainly has made them fun to watch.

We touch on the Rays in today’s links, as well as more on the passing of Vida Blue; a look at the Braves’ pitching woes; and some very early Trade Deadline hot stove conversation.

Let’s get on to today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

