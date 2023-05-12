Cubs roster moves: Nico Hoerner to injured list, Brandon Hughes activated

Nico Hoerner hurt his hamstring running the bases on a cold night at Wrigley this past Monday [VIDEO].

At first Nico was listed as “day-to-day,” but Friday the Cubs put him on the 10-day injured list (retroactive to Tuesday, so he could return in seven days from now) and recalled infielder/outfielder Miles Mastrobuoni from Triple-A Iowa. Mastrobuoni was 4-for-20 in eight previous games for the Cubs this year.

Nico Hoerner is batting .303/.348/.395 (46-for-152) for the Cubs this year with two home runs and 12 stolen bases. Hopefully he’s back soon.\

In another move, lefthanded reliever Brandon Hughes was activated from the 15-day injured list. He had been out with knee issues that dated back to Spring Training. Hughes had a 3.18 ERA and 1.059 WHIP in five appearances with the Cubs this year. To make room for Hughes on the 26-man active roster, righthander Javier Assad was optioned to Triple-A Iowa. Assad had a 5.09 ERA in five appearances for the Cubs this year, but his last two outings covered 10⅓ innings with just two runs allowed (1.76 ERA) and an 0.774 WHIP.

As always, we await developments.