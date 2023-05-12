Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 12

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs burned the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 10-2. It was Iowa’s fourth-straight win.

Starter Nick Neidert got the win after five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits. Neidert walked one and struck out one.

Codi Heuer had a tough time in a rehab appearance. He allowed two runs on three hits and a walk over just one inning. He struck out one. But as always, what’s important in a rehab appearance is how he felt afterwards.

Second baseman Jake Slaughter was the second hitter of the bottom of the first inning and he made it 2-0 on his eighth home run of the year. Slaughter went 1 for 5 tonight.

Later in the first inning, first baseman Edwin Ríos hit a solo home run in his first game for the I-Cubs. Ríos was 1 for 2 with two walks. He scored twice.

Third baseman Jared Young hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning. It was Young’s fourth home run of the young season. Young was 2 for 3 with two walks. He scored three times.

Finally, shortstop Sergio Alcántara went back-to-back with Young in the sixth inning. It was his fifth home run this season. Alcántara waas 2 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI.

Left fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 5 with an RBI double in the eighth inning. Hill also scored the first run of the game on Slaughter’s home run.

Catcher Miguel Amaya was the only I-Cub to not have a hit tonight in his Triple-A debut. He went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts. I guess Triple-A is tougher than the majors, where he had just two strikeouts in 17 plate appearances.

Jake Slaughter’s home run. His power surge last year is looking real.

JAKE SLAUGHTER!! He hits his second home run in as many days to give us a 2-0 lead in the first. pic.twitter.com/Qk2OFVJaYY — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 13, 2023

Ríos’s homer:

Welcome to Iowa, Edwin Ríos! pic.twitter.com/DusTRHu9lu — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 13, 2023

Young and Alcántara got back-to-back:

Sergio Alcántara makes it back-to-back home runs to put us up 7-2. https://t.co/u5pzeQ1XXl pic.twitter.com/Ea3zYluyIB — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 13, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were caught in a jam against the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays), 6-5.

Kohl Franklin probably wished his Double-A debut went better. Franklin took the loss after giving up six runs on eight hits over just four innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Blake Whitney pitched three scoreless innings and Hunter Bigge two scoreless to give the Smokies a chance, but Tennessee’s comeback fell just short.

Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. is red-hot at the moment. Murray hit two home runs today—solo home runs in the bottom of the first and sixth innings. Murray has six home runs this year and five in the month of May. Three of them came over the past two games. Murray finished the game 2 for 4.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong also hit a home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning. It was his fourth home run of 2023. Crow-Armstrong was 2 for 5. He scored two runs and drove in two runs.

Finally, second baseman Chase Strumpf got the Smokies to within a run in the bottom of the eighth with a solo home run, his sixth this year. Strumpf went 1 for 4.

Murray’s first home run. Impressive opposite-field power:

BJ Murray Jr. with a homer! pic.twitter.com/sM15IrJ19B — Aldo Soto (@AldoSoto21) May 12, 2023

PCA’s blast:

No-doubter for Pete Crow-Armstrong



The @Cubs' top prospect crushed his fourth homer of the season WAY deep to right field for @smokiesbaseball: pic.twitter.com/4SbuxUPdua — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 13, 2023

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were poisoned by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 10-6. Poison, venom, whatever. No autopsy was performed.

Starter Richard Gallardo was the victim of some poor Cubs defense in this game as South Bend committed six errors—three of them by shortstop Scott McKeon. Gallardo’s final line was nine runs on six hits over 3.1 innings. However, only three of the nine runs were earned. Eight of the nine runs allowed by Gallardo came in the nine-run fourth inning.

Center fielder Christian Franklin tried to get the Cubs back in this game with a grand slam in the fifth inning. It was Franklin’s second home run this year and first with South Bend. He was 1 for 4.

Despite the three errors, Scott McKeon was 2 for 4 with a double at the plate. McKeon scored one run and drove in one.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans lost their fifth-straight, 4-3 to the Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians).

Jackson Ferris’ second start wasn’t as good as the first one, but it wasn’t bad either. Ferris went three innings and allowed one run on three hits. He walked one and struck out two.

The loss went to 2021 18th-round pick Dominic Hambley in his Myrtle Beach debut. Hambley pitched 2.2 innings and was touched for two runs on two hits. He struck out five, but he walked four.

Luis Rujano, a 13th-round pick in 2022, also made his Low-A debut. He pitched 1.1 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. He struck out one and walked no one.

First baseman Moises Ballesteros was 2 for 4. He scored on a fourth-inning double by Andy Garriola, who was 1 for 4.

