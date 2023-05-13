Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins preview, Saturday 5/13, 1:10 CT

Saturday notes...

RUN SCORING: The Cubs’ win Friday night was only their third this season in which they trailed after six innings. They have lost 11 such games. In Friday’s game, they went ahead with two runs in the seventh, did not score in the eighth and added three runs in the ninth.

For the season, the eighth has been their most productive inning, with 34 runs scored. That is 9 more than their next-best total, 25, in the fourth. They have outscored their opponents,= 16-14, in the seventh, and 34-12 in the eighth. In the ninth, they have been outscored, 19-15. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

MORE RUN SCORING: The Cubs have scored at least one run in each of their first 38 games in 2023, just the fourth time in the expansion era (since 1961) the team has been on the board in each of its first 38 contests. The longest Cubs season-opening streaks in this span: 47 games in 1995, 43 games in 2020 and 40 games in 2012, and since the Cubs scored in their last 10 games of 2022, their current streak is 48 games. The franchise record is 127, set in 1958-59.

The Cubs are one of just four teams in the majors this season to have scored at least one run in every game played thus far in 2023. The others: Angels, Diamondbacks, Blue Jays. RUN PREVENTION: The Cubs’ team ERA of 3.38 is tops in the National League and fifth in MLB (behind the Rays, Astros, Mariners and Twins). They are tied with the Blue Jays for the most quality starts in MLB with 20 and have allowed the second-fewest runs of any team, just 137. The Rays are first with 124 runs allowed.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

The Twins lineup was not available at posting time. Please check the BCB Twitter feed for the Twins lineup.

Hayden Wesneski, RHP vs. Joe Ryan, RHP

Hayden Wesneski, last five starts: 2.22 ERA, 0.918 WHIP, just two walks in 28⅓ innings. This is starting to look very much like the Wesneski we saw last September. The walk number is particularly impressive.

He’s never faced the Twins or anyone on their active roster.

Joe Ryan is rocking the Dylan Cease-style mustache. It looks very 1970s.

He’s been consistently good this year and has shut down some pretty good offenses (Yankees, Astros). He threw five good innings vs. the Cubs September 22, 2021 at Wrigley Field. Just to give you an idea of how much the Cubs have changed since then: Of the 17 Cubs who played in that game, just four (Ian Happ, Patrick Wisdom, Nico Hoerner and Adbert Alzolay) are currently on the Cubs’ active roster.

So it will be a very different Cubs team that will face Ryan this afternoon.

