Cub Tracks’ Northern highlights

Nico’s out until at least next Friday. Hopefully Miles Mastrobuoni can provide some positives. He can theoretically man five or six positions and bats lefthanded, though his MLB data says he doesn’t hit very many baseballs. He’s batting .194 lifetime in the majors over 38 at-bats, as of Friday. I don’t doubt that Brandon Hughes will throw some quality innings. He has been doing so when he is healthy enough to ascend to the mound.

The Cubs are the best sub-.500 club around. Let’s hope they can fix that. I upped for Apple+ TV, did you? It meant one less Maxwell St. Polish at Portillo’s, and last time I had one before the game they lost.

So, a little ‘stitious? I’ll go with that. I added a meatball or two today, for amusement’s sake if nothing else. You can spot them by the cheese on top. I’m trying to keep them away from the pitchers. Nobody sneeze.

Boy that HD picture looks nice. That’s about all I liked about the broadcast. Dontrelle Willis was just babbling. Wayne Randazzo isn’t so bad but damn. I turned Dontrelle off by the middle of the third. Heidi Watney flat-out bores me.

Lots of ongoing narratives, plus a game-night report. Read on!

The Cubs played some smallish ball, with the runs scoring on a sac fly, a Mervis double, and a Gomes single. Drew Smyly was good again, and deserved the win.

Drew Smyly records the Cubs 20th quality start of the season! pic.twitter.com/2G9OIEbaTf — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 13, 2023

.@mmervis12 drives in the tying run in the 7th! pic.twitter.com/cQx5ZbbMh3 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 13, 2023

And then, Morel support!

Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$} ): Cubs remain firmly in the race, but can’t separate themselves in a weak division. “... ultimately our pitching has been fantastic. I think our run prevention has been fantastic. We just haven’t gotten any big hits. That’s really — I hate to simplify it, but we just haven’t gotten the big hit when we needed,” Jed Hoyer said.

): Cubs remain firmly in the race, but can’t separate themselves in a weak division. “... ultimately our pitching has been fantastic. I think our run prevention has been fantastic. We just haven’t gotten any big hits. That’s really — I hate to simplify it, but we just haven’t gotten the big hit when we needed,” Jed Hoyer said. Derrick Goold (St. Louis Post-Dispatch*): Cardinals catching heat for Willson Contreras decision, a Cubs view: Best Podcast in Baseball. “Patrick Mooney, baseball writer at The Athletic, and Gordon Wittenmyer, longtime Cubs beat writer for the Chicago Sun-Times, join the Best Podcast in Baseball...”

Sam Fels (Deadspin*): Chicago Cubs skipper David Ross is clueless. Who could have guessed a previously concussed catcher looks overmatched in the dugout?

I don’t think Hoyer views Ross as a placeholder and I don’t think he’s anywhere near being on the hot seat. For the most part, it feels as though a lot of the complaints are a bit overblown. Almost any manager, maybe outside Terry Francona, would garner a lot of complaints. That’s what happens when you watch a team every day. You notice every little potential misstep and pick it apart, especially when the team you’re following has a three-week stretch like this team just had. But Ross certainly isn’t perfect either. This is not a suggestion that he deserves zero criticism. Mostly just that a lot of these decisions aren’t as black and white as some make them out to be. Although, there are some that feel less defensible than others. — Jed Hoyer via Sahadev Sharma {$}.

Food for Thought:

