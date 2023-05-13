Go get ‘em, Hayden.
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Twins Saturday 5/13 game threads
- Overflow thread: Cubs vs. Twins, Saturday 5/13, 1:10 CT
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Twins, Saturday 5/13, 1:10 CT
- Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins preview, Saturday 5/13, 1:10 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- Cubs 6, Twins 2: At last, some timely hitting
- Minor League Wrap: Iowa wins 4th straight with four home runs
- Cub Tracks’ Northern highlights
- Cubs roster moves: Nico Hoerner to injured list, Brandon Hughes activated
- The Cubs would ‘love to find a way’ to keep Cody Bellinger long-term
- Do the 2023 Cubs have more than a .500 win percentage in their future?
Loading comments...