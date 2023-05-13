Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 13

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs were plucked by the Toledo Mud Hens (Guardians), 4-1.

Starter Chris Clarke pitched four innings and took the loss after allowing two runs on five hits over four innings. He walked two and did not strike out anyone.

In the third inning, center fielder Darius Hill singled home shortstop Sergio Alcántara for Iowa’s only run of the game. Hill was 1 for 4. Alcántara went 0 for 2 with a walk.

Iowa had just three hits tonight.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were buttered up by the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays), 4-2.

Jordan Wicks started and allowed two runs on six hits over four innings. Wicks struck out six and walked just one.

Ryan Jensen gave up a solo home run to Alika WIlliams in the seventh inning and took the loss. Jensen allowed one run on two hits over two innings. Jensen struck out four and walked two.

Right fielder Owen Caissie was 2 for 3 with an RBI double and a walk.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez was 2 for 4 and scored two runs.

Here’s Caissie’s double.

Owen Caissie with an RBI double to put the Smokies on the board! 1-0 Smokies in the bottom of the 1st. pic.twitter.com/FIUH84ymZc — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) May 13, 2023

The Smokies’ other run came on a double by BJ Murray Jr. He was 1 for 3 with a walk.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were cut down by the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 4-2.

Tyler Santana started and took the loss. He gave up three runs on seven hits over four innings. Santana walked two and struck out two.

South Bend had three hits today, but one of them was a two-run single by first baseman Bryce Ball in the fourth inning. Ball was 1 for 3 with a walk.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans put out the Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians) for the night, 7-2. The win snapped a five-game losing streak by the Birds.

Nick Hull came one out short of picking up the win. Hull allowed one run on five hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out four and walked one.

The win went to Erian Rodriguez, who allowed one run on three hits over three innings. He walked three and struck out three.

The Pelicans scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back. The big blow was a grand slam by shortstop Cristian Hernandez, his third home run of the year. Hernandez went 1 for 4.

In the fourth inning, the Pelicans tacked on two more runs on center fielder Parker Chavers’ fourth home run of the year. Chavers went 2 for 3 and was hit by a pitch.

The Pelicans were out-hit 11 to 6 and only drew two walks to the Hillcats’ five walks. But the Pelicans still won by five.

Highlights: