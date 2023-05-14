Chicago Cubs vs. Minnesota Twins preview, Sunday 5/14, 1:10 CT

Sunday notes...

YES, IT WAS AS BAD AS YOU THOUGHT: Saturday’s loss was the most lopsided loss ever by the Cubs against the Twins. Three of their previous 17 losses vs. Minnesota had been by eight runs: 8-0 in 1998 and 1999, and 11-3 in 2012. The Cubs have lost by more runs in only five other games against American League teams:

14 (18-4) at Yankees last season

12 (12-0) at home vs. Angels in 2010

12 (13-1) at White Sox in 2021

11 (13-2) at Angels in 2013

11 (13-2) at Royals in 2020

(Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

HAPP-ENINGS: Ian Happ has posted a .492 on-base percentage against right-handed pitching this season, the best mark in the majors.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Here is today's #Cubs starting lineup for the series finale in Minnesota.





Twins lineup:

Your #MNTwins lineup for the final game of the series against the Chicago Cubs



1. Joey Gallo LF

2. Alex Kirilloff 1B

3. Carlos Correa SS

4. Byron Buxton DH

5. Jorge Polanco 2B

6. Trevor Larnach RF

7. Kyle Farmer 3B

8. Nick Gordon CF

9. Christian Vásquez C



Louie Varland P — Twins Talk (@LetsTalk_Twins) May 14, 2023

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Louie Varland, RHP

There are 134 qualified starters in MLB as of today.

Marcus Stroman ranks 132nd in run support, just 2.4 runs per start.

That’s a good reason why his W-L record is 2-3 and the Cubs are 3-5 in games he has started. The good news is that over his first eight starts, he’s allowed more than two runs just once.

Stroman hasn’t faced the Twins since 2019 and not at Target Field since 2018. You’ll probably easily guess how many runs his team scored for him in that 2018 game.

Hopefully the Cubs can do better for Marcus today.

“Louie Varland” sounds like a guy who pitched for the 1949 St. Louis Browns. Not only is he a modern-day pitcher, his brother Gus is a reliever for the Brewers and Gus threw two scoreless innings vs. the Cubs in this year’s opening series at Wrigley.

Louie is making his ninth MLB start today. Last time out he held the Padres to one run in six innings. He has never faced the Cubs or anyone on their active roster. As shown below he’s got a pretty standard repertoire, mostly fastballs and cutters.

