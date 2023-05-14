Cub Tracks’ pojama people

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
I’m going to say it with flowers — Hayden Wesneski displayed a few of his quirks Saturday, and not a few of them wound up in the seats. You win some, you lose some. Cubs can still meatloaf today and will then skip town and head for the greater Houston area and a three-day date with the Astros.
So much of the story with Hayden Wesneski's rough starts are embodied in this image - tons of non-competitive balls out of the hand make for easier at bats for the Twins, a clear lack of command in the zone makes it a lot easier sit on certain pitches (in certain zones & counts). pic.twitter.com/IRaVpDb1S4— Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) May 13, 2023
Happy Mother’s Day!
Bellinger the other day, Stroman now, everybody wants to be a Cub for life. #Itsdifferenthere.
Eric Hosmer and David Ross get ejected after a strike three call they disagree with pic.twitter.com/qYL9otoGjA— Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 13, 2023
- Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Report: Marcus Stroman seeking extension with Chicago Cubs. “I’ve been open with the front office here, been very vocal that I want to be here and I want an extension, that I don’t want to honestly make it to free agency,” Stroman told the Sun-Times.
“I truly love everything about this organization,” Stroman said. “Being someone who’s [going into] year 10 in the big leagues, I value that. And I love going out into the buzz at Wrigley every time I go out pitch every fifth day. The organization top down, how they handle the players, how they handle the families, how they operate, I love everything about it. So, I would love to be a Cub for, honestly, the rest of my career, and sign one more deal and be done.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Drew Smyly taking advantage of stability with Cubs, showcasing consistency. ‘‘I preach it to younger guys: What I’ve tried to do my whole career is just be consistent,’’ Smyly said. Jake Misener has more Smyly.
- Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Why the Cubs targeted ‘quirky’ starter Hayden Wesneski in trade with Yankees. “Wesneski, 25, is so diligent in his work and obsessed with improvement that he can often come across as hypercritical of himself.”
- Brian Hall (MLB.com*): Wesneski’s rare poor start a learning experience. “Saturday’s start was an unexpected blip in a strong run for Wesneski.” Meghan Montemurro agrees.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Cubs’ prospect Ben Brown’s performances don’t capture full story of successful start to year. “I think the biggest thing that’s stood out for us is the makeup,” Jed Hoyer said. “I mean he believes in himself. He wants to be out there.”
- Meghan Montemurro and Gordon Wittenmyer (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Miguel Amaya gives the Chicago Cubs a glimpse of their future at catcher: ‘He has the talent to do whatever he wants to do’. “He’s an unbelievable player, unbelievable person,” Justin Steele said.
- Jake Misener (Cubbies Crib*): While Cubs struggle offensively, Ian Happ continues to quietly produce. “Statcast loves what he’s done at the plate to this point - and so does Chicago skipper David Ross.”
- Kaitlin Washburn (Chicago Sun-Times*): Chicago man accused of selling fake Cubs hats while on probation for selling fake White Sox tickets. “He was convicted for multiple counts of wire fraud in 2021 for yearslong White Sox ticket scheme.”
