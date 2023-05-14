Cub Tracks’ pojama people

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

I’m going to say it with flowers — Hayden Wesneski displayed a few of his quirks Saturday, and not a few of them wound up in the seats. You win some, you lose some. Cubs can still meatloaf today and will then skip town and head for the greater Houston area and a three-day date with the Astros.

So much of the story with Hayden Wesneski's rough starts are embodied in this image - tons of non-competitive balls out of the hand make for easier at bats for the Twins, a clear lack of command in the zone makes it a lot easier sit on certain pitches (in certain zones & counts). pic.twitter.com/IRaVpDb1S4 — Bleacher Nation (@BleacherNation) May 13, 2023

Bellinger the other day, Stroman now, everybody wants to be a Cub for life. #Itsdifferenthere.

Eric Hosmer and David Ross get ejected after a strike three call they disagree with pic.twitter.com/qYL9otoGjA — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 13, 2023

Ryan Taylor (NBC Sports Chicago*): Report: Marcus Stroman seeking extension with Chicago Cubs. “I’ve been open with the front office here, been very vocal that I want to be here and I want an extension, that I don’t want to honestly make it to free agency,” Stroman told the Sun-Times.

“I truly love everything about this organization,” Stroman said. “Being someone who’s [going into] year 10 in the big leagues, I value that. And I love going out into the buzz at Wrigley every time I go out pitch every fifth day. The organization top down, how they handle the players, how they handle the families, how they operate, I love everything about it. So, I would love to be a Cub for, honestly, the rest of my career, and sign one more deal and be done.”

