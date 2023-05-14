 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks’ pojama people

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The Cubs played like they were asleep. Hayden Wesneski didn’t have a good day. Let’s turn that page and think Happy Mother’s Day thoughts.

By Duane Pesice
Welcome to today's episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™

I’m going to say it with flowers — Hayden Wesneski displayed a few of his quirks Saturday, and not a few of them wound up in the seats. You win some, you lose some. Cubs can still meatloaf today and will then skip town and head for the greater Houston area and a three-day date with the Astros.

Happy Mother’s Day!

Bellinger the other day, Stroman now, everybody wants to be a Cub for life. #Itsdifferenthere.

“I truly love everything about this organization,” Stroman said. “Being someone who’s [going into] year 10 in the big leagues, I value that. And I love going out into the buzz at Wrigley every time I go out pitch every fifth day. The organization top down, how they handle the players, how they handle the families, how they operate, I love everything about it. So, I would love to be a Cub for, honestly, the rest of my career, and sign one more deal and be done.”

Food for Thought:

