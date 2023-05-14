Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 14

A big happy Mother’s Day to all you mothers out there. And to all of you who have a mother, I hope you wished here a happy Mother’s Day.

If you want a real deep sleeper prospect in the Cubs’ system, take look at Brody McCullough. I wouldn’t claim he’s a top 30 prospect yet or even a top 40, but he will be by the end of the season if he keeps pitching like he did tonight—and like he has all season.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs got stuck in the mud against the Toledo Mud Hens (Tigers), 6-2.

Kyle Hendricks had another successful rehab start today, although it didn’t start out that well. The first batter Hendricks faced, Justyn-Henry Malloy, homered off of him. But then Hendricks did much better until the first two batters of the sixth inning singled and doubled, after which Hendricks was relieved by Cam Sanders. One of those runners came around to score, so Hendricks’ final line was 5+ innings, allowing two runs on six hits. He struck out four and walked one. Hendricks threw 79 pitches, 49 of which were strikes. Not as good as his last start, but still a solid rehab appearance. Hendricks doesn’t know if he’ll be activated after this or if he’ll make another rehab appearance. But he did say he’s feeling much better.

The loss went to Bailey Horn in relief. Horn allowed two runs, one earned, over just two-thirds of an inning. Horn gave up two hits. He struck out one and walked no one.

Catcher Miguel Amaya provided most of the Iowa offense this afternoon. He was 4 for 4 with two doubles. He singled home Iowa’s first run in the first inning and scored Iowa’s other run on a sacrifice fly by David Bote in the sixth.

Shortstop Sergio Alcántara was 2 for 4.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies choked on the Montgomery Biscuits (Rays), 4-1.

Starter DJ Herz struck out a lot of batters, but he also gave up three runs and took the loss. Herz allowed the three runs on two hits over 3.2 innings. He struck out nine and walked three. Still, nine of the eleven outs he recorded were strikeouts.

Luke Little continues to impress this season. Little pitched two perfect innings of relief, striking out three. Between South Bend and Tennessee, Little has an ERA of 0.77 and he’s struck out 34 batters in 23.1 innings.

The Smokies had three hits today, all singles. Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong had two of those hits, going 2 for 4. He scored Tennessee’s only run. Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 2 stealing bases.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs scaled the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (Brewers), 2-1 in 11 innings.

Manuel Espinoza started and gave South Bend three scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. He struck out three and walked no one, although he did hit one batter.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. then tossed two scoreless innings and Brad Deppermann pitched one. The Timber Rattlers finally got to Joe Nahas for a run in the bottom of the eighth. Nahas allowed one run on two hits over three innings of relief. He walked two and struck out one.

Sheldon Reed got the win pitched the tenth and eleventh innings without giving up a hit or a run. He did walk one and struck out two.

Second baseman James Triantos singled home automatic runner Jacob Wetzel in the top of the eleventh for what proved to be the winning run. Triantos went 2 for 5.

South Bend’s other run came in the seventh inning when shortstop Fabian Pertuz tripled and first baseman Bryce Ball singled him home. Pertuz was 1 for 4 and Ball was 1 for 3 with a walk and a stolen base.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans doused the Lynchburg Hillcats (Guardians), 3-1.

Brody McCullough is off to a strong start to the 2023 season and that continued today. McCullough gave up just one run on three hits over five innings. He struck out eight and walked just two. It was McCullough’s second win of the season.

Brandon Noriega had his best stint as a pro, going 2.2 scoreless innings in relief of McCullough. Noriega allowed two hits and walked two while striking out two.

Saul Gonzalez took it the rest of the way for the save. Gonzalez faced five batters and the only one to reach base came on a dropped third strike. Gonzalez struck out two in his 1.1 innings of work.

Second baseman Juan Mora drove in the first run of the game in the bottom of the third inning with a single that scored Cristian More. Mora went 3 for 4 and stole a base. More was 0 for 4 with a steal.

Third baseman Rafael Morel was 2 for 4 and scored one run.

Shortstop Cristian Hernandez was 2 for 4.

Highlights: