Baseball history unpacked, May 15

A thrice-weekly digest, replete with #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB content, gathered from reputable sources. Lots of no-hitters and the Cubs erupt for four triples. Billy Williams hits No. 300.

By Duane Pesice
Getty Images

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Fred Goldsmith, Steve Yerkes, Ed Baecht, Fred Baczewski, Bill North, Jim Adduci, Rafael Ortega. Also notable: George Brett HOF, John Smoltz HOF.

Today in history:

  • 1618 - German astronomer Johannes Kepler discovers the third of his three planetary laws his “harmonics law.”
  • 1817 - First private mental health hospital opens in the US, Asylum for the Relief of Persons Deprived of the Use of Their Reason (now Friends Hospital) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
  • 1869 - National Woman Suffrage Association forms in New York, founded by Susan B. Anthony and Elizabeth Cady Stanton.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.

