Cub Tracks starts out on the wrong foot

Read all about it! #Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Cubs drop one to Astros despite another Morel deep fly. Cody Bellinger might be hurt. It doesn’t seem major, says David Ross.

By Duane Pesice
Cody Bellinger has an apparent lower-leg injury
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Well, I guess I profiled poor Hayden Wesneski back to Triple-A, but at least he got to see his mom. He’ll be back. The Iowa Express operated again and new arms are needed for the invasion of Texas. Kyle Hendricks lies between the lines in those moves, as does Codi Heuer.

Someone’s gonna have to go. Gonna need a 40-man spot soon.

Jameson Taillon tried to right the ship. It didn’t start out so well. Christopher Morel misplayed a fly ball into a double and a duck snort plated that run. The ball was getting way too much plate and a big hole was dug.

Christopher keeps on Morelizing.

But it didn’t end well for our guys. Lots of K-ball.

“The starting pitchers told management they simply no longer wanted to pitch to him, at least not this season, after getting off to their dreadful start, producing an ugly 5.40 ERA,” — Bob Nightengale.

