Cub Tracks starts out on the wrong foot

Well, I guess I profiled poor Hayden Wesneski back to Triple-A, but at least he got to see his mom. He’ll be back. The Iowa Express operated again and new arms are needed for the invasion of Texas. Kyle Hendricks lies between the lines in those moves, as does Codi Heuer.

Wesneski being optioned is more about getting reinforcement in bullpen, per Ross.



This move doesn’t mean Hendricks will come off the IL & start Friday. With off days Thurs. & Mon., Cubs can go with a 4-man rotation.



Hendricks will likely join team to throw a bullpen, Ross says. — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 15, 2023

Someone’s gonna have to go. Gonna need a 40-man spot soon.

Pat Hughes will join JD tonight on Marquee in place of Boog, who's had some travel issues getting to Houston. Boog will be back tomorrow. #Cubs — Jeff Agrest (@jeffreya22) May 15, 2023

Jameson Taillon tried to right the ship. It didn’t start out so well. Christopher Morel misplayed a fly ball into a double and a duck snort plated that run. The ball was getting way too much plate and a big hole was dug.

Christopher keeps on Morelizing.

To infinity and beyond! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/UWOkl4OKSN — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 16, 2023

But it didn’t end well for our guys. Lots of K-ball.

The #Cubs have strung together several bad series, culminating in two blowout losses in Minnesota. But the road forward isn't easier as they face Philadelphia and Houston. Thankfully, neither team has played much better than Chicago thus far in 2023.https://t.co/DtVLSbfY0l — North Side Baseball (@northsidebaseb) May 15, 2023

Nico Hoerner is going through some baserunning drills pregame today in Houston. pic.twitter.com/1UelfX2hSg — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 15, 2023

NBC Sports Chicago*: Heyman says Cubs are better than 19-21 record suggests. “And maybe I’m overplaying this because we have to have something to be happy about in Chicago. But but I actually do think they are a pretty good team.”

.@JonHeyman believes the #Cubs are better than their 19-21 record indicates.



“I do think this is a good team that will be fine," he told @mullyhaugh.



Listen to the full interview: https://t.co/XQuSt00vwz pic.twitter.com/VnZQ5HoJEE — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) May 15, 2023

“The starting pitchers told management they simply no longer wanted to pitch to him, at least not this season, after getting off to their dreadful start, producing an ugly 5.40 ERA,” — Bob Nightengale.

