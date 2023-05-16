Cub Tracks starts out on the wrong foot

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Well, I guess I profiled poor Hayden Wesneski back to Triple-A, but at least he got to see his mom. He’ll be back. The Iowa Express operated again and new arms are needed for the invasion of Texas. Kyle Hendricks lies between the lines in those moves, as does Codi Heuer.
Wesneski being optioned is more about getting reinforcement in bullpen, per Ross.— Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 15, 2023
This move doesn’t mean Hendricks will come off the IL & start Friday. With off days Thurs. & Mon., Cubs can go with a 4-man rotation.
Hendricks will likely join team to throw a bullpen, Ross says.
Someone’s gonna have to go. Gonna need a 40-man spot soon.
Pat Hughes will join JD tonight on Marquee in place of Boog, who's had some travel issues getting to Houston. Boog will be back tomorrow. #Cubs— Jeff Agrest (@jeffreya22) May 15, 2023
Jameson Taillon tried to right the ship. It didn’t start out so well. Christopher Morel misplayed a fly ball into a double and a duck snort plated that run. The ball was getting way too much plate and a big hole was dug.
Christopher keeps on Morelizing.
To infinity and beyond! ☄️ pic.twitter.com/UWOkl4OKSN— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 16, 2023
But it didn’t end well for our guys. Lots of K-ball.
The #Cubs have strung together several bad series, culminating in two blowout losses in Minnesota. But the road forward isn't easier as they face Philadelphia and Houston. Thankfully, neither team has played much better than Chicago thus far in 2023.https://t.co/DtVLSbfY0l— North Side Baseball (@northsidebaseb) May 15, 2023
Nico Hoerner is going through some baserunning drills pregame today in Houston. pic.twitter.com/1UelfX2hSg— Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 15, 2023
- NBC Sports Chicago*: Heyman says Cubs are better than 19-21 record suggests. “And maybe I’m overplaying this because we have to have something to be happy about in Chicago. But but I actually do think they are a pretty good team.”
.@JonHeyman believes the #Cubs are better than their 19-21 record indicates.— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) May 15, 2023
“I do think this is a good team that will be fine," he told @mullyhaugh.
Listen to the full interview: https://t.co/XQuSt00vwz pic.twitter.com/VnZQ5HoJEE
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune*): Dusty Baker reflects on highs and lows in Chicago as he prepares to face the Cubs — perhaps for the last time. “(President) Crane Kenney said: ‘Dusty, you understand. We’re not going anywhere.’ But I didn’t know then there was an impending sale of the Tribune.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): ‘Really good Mother’s Day gift’: Cubs’ Hayden Wesneski celebrates his mom completing Leukemia treatment. “I’m just glad I get to see my mom today,” Wesneski said.
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Best Comeback of 2023 belongs to Cubs pitcher Nick Burdi. “... after not being in the majors since the summer of 2020, Burdi is now back in the show.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): As Chicago Cubs reliever Brad Boxberger goes on the IL, a largely unproven bullpen continues to be tested. “We don’t really have any real roles down there quite yet,” Ross said.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ Ben Brown is quickly emerging as the pitching prospect they’ve been waiting for. “It’s kind of a relentless attack,” Cubs pitching coach Tommy Hottovy said. “He’s coming at you.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Cardinals apparently fixed Willson Contreras’s catching problems in one week. “I told them that I’m ready to catch, I’m not just going to be a DH,” Contreras said.
“The starting pitchers told management they simply no longer wanted to pitch to him, at least not this season, after getting off to their dreadful start, producing an ugly 5.40 ERA,” — Bob Nightengale.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): Belli exits after wall robbery of Kyle Tucker. “... he was replaced in the eighth inning by pinch-hitter Miles Mastrobuoni.”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): This Cub is performing better at the plate. “When Suzuki finds it, he can rip a line drive out into the left-field seats at 108.8 mph like he did Sunday afternoon.”
- Jacob MIsener (Cubbies Crib*): Pete Crow-Armstrong now a top 15 prospect in all of baseball. “... it bodes well for his trajectory moving forward.”
- Jason Clayworth(Axios*): Inside the Iowa Cubs’ $65M “Cubbie Village” vision. “The Iowa Cubs have a loose vision to transform Principal Park and its surrounding areas into something like Wrigley Field in Chicago...”
