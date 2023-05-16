Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 16

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs fell to Indianapolis (Pirates), 9-1.

It was the first bad start of the year for Ben Brown. Coming into tonight, Brown had allowed three runs, two earned, over six starts between Double-A Tennessee and Triple-A Iowa. Tonight, Brown allowed three solo home runs by the third inning. He’d only allowed one home run all season before tonight. Brown then allowed four runs in the fourth inning without a home run and that finished off his night. His final line was seven runs on seven hits over just four innings. Brown walked three and struck out two.

Codi Heuer pitched a 1-2-3 seventh inning in a rehab appearance. He struck out one. Heuer’s fastball was 97-to-98 miles per hour.

Right fielder Darius Hill and second baseman Jake Slaughter were both 2 for 4. Left fielder Brennen Davis got his batting average up to .200 by going 1 for 3.

This throw by catcher Miguel Amaya is pretty much the only highlight worth mentioning for Iowa.

Runners beware when Miguel Amaya is behind the plate! Our catcher isn't afraid to show off his arm ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/PS7UvFnC7U — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 16, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were misspelled against the Pensacola Blue Wahoo’s (Marlins), 9-3.

Starter Porter Hodge had some control issues, but he ended up allowing just two runs, one earned, on two hits over four innings. Hodge struck out six, but he also walked five and had a wild pitch.

Ryan Jensen had a rough outing and took the loss. He came on to pitch the bottom of the seventh and didn’t make it out of the inning, giving up four runs on five hits in just two-thirds of an inning. The big blow was a three-run home run by Victor Mesa Jr. Jensen walked one and did not record a strikeout.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez gave the Smokies an early lead with a solo home run in the top of the first inning. It was his seventh home run this year. Vazquez went 2 for 4.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo made it 3-1 in the top of the second inning with a two-run home run. It was Aliendo’s fifth home run of 2023. Aliendo went 1 for 3 with a walk.

DH BJ Murray Jr. had two doubles in a 2 for 4 night. He scored one run.

In case you think I made a grammatical mistake in the first line, this was Pensacola’s promotion for the evening.

Calling all grammar enthusiasts. Get ready to ... cringe?



Pensacola will "waive" the white flag Tuesday, embracing the apostrophe for one night only to become the Blue Wahoo's: https://t.co/b8wy4y54dE pic.twitter.com/SBJdRWqnKg — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) May 16, 2023

Pensacola won their ninth-straight game.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs shot down the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 9-4.

Solid start from Connor Noland, who pitched four innings and gave up just one run on four hits. He struck out five and walked no one.

The win went to Jarod Wright because Noland didn’t go five innings. Wright surrendered one run on three hits over three innings. He struck out two and walked one.

Shortstop Fabian Pertuz hit a three-run home run in the third inning to put South Bend up 6-1. It was Pertuz’s third home run this season. He was 1 for 5.

Center fielder Kevin Alcántara had three RBI on two singles in a 2 for 4 night. He was also hit by a pitch and stole a base.

Catcher Ethan Hearn was a perfect 2 for 2 with two walks tonight. Hearn scored twice and drove in one.

Pertuz’s home run.

. @FPertuz_8 set the tone in this game with this 3-run @hoosierlottery home run in the 3rd inning.#SBCubs lead 8-2 after six innings in Beloit. pic.twitter.com/nczNUAmyRt — South Bend Cubs (@SBCubs) May 17, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans were well below par against the Augusta Green Jackets (Braves), 9-4.

The Pelicans wasted a great start from Grant Kipp, who tossed five scoreless innings and allowed just four hits. He did walk two and hit one batter while walking three.

The Birds bullpen was not as good. Luis Rujano took the loss in relief after he got knocked around for four runs on four hits over just two innings. Rujano struck out three and walked one. He also hit a batter.

Jozhan Oquendo was even worse, allowing four runs in just one inning, thanks in large part to four walks.

Left fielder Andy Garriola had a big night at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double and a walk. He also stole a base. Garriola scored the first run of the game in the second inning and doubled in a run in the eighth.

Shortstop Cristian Hernandez was 2 for 4 with an RBI single.

Second baseman Juan Mora was 2 for 3 with a walk and a run scored.

