Baseball history unpacked, May 1 7

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Hal Carlson, Billy Hoeft, Porfi Altamirano, Carlos Pena. Also notable: Cool Papa Bell HOF.

Today in history:

218 - 7th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

- 7th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet. 1620 - 1st merry-go-round seen at a fair in Philippapolis, Turkey.

- 1st merry-go-round seen at a fair in Philippapolis, Turkey. 1673 - Louis Joliet & Jacques Marquette begin exploring Mississippi River.

- Louis Joliet & Jacques Marquette begin exploring Mississippi River. 1902 - Greek archaeologist Valerios Stais discovers the Antikythera mechanism, an ancient mechanical analog computer.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.