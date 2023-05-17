Outside The Confines: Take a seat, any seat

Well, if you want a primo seat to an Oakland A’s game this season, you should have much trouble. The club is having trouble clearing 3,000 fans a game, and it’s no wonder when you consider the announcement of their future relocation, and their current trajectory to possibly be the worst team in baseball history this season (more on that below). It’s hard to blame fans for not wanting to come out.

Meanwhile enough fans came out in New York to boo Justin Verlander during his Citi Field debut. Leave it to New York baseball fans to make it exceedingly clear when they aren’t pleased with their club. And on that note, the OTHER team in New York was already trying to fend off cheating rumors even before one of their starting pitchers was ejected for having a sticky substance on his hands.

All that and more in today’s OTC.

Now on to today’s links!

The '62 Mets are generally regarded as the worst team ever, with a record of 40-120 and a run differential of -331. We're a quarter of the way into the season, and the Athletics are on a pace to win 35 games and finish the year with a run differential of -588. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) May 14, 2023

Yankees starter Domingo Germán has been ejected for having an illegal substance pic.twitter.com/hq9aIPo5DX — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 17, 2023

How do we feel about this list? pic.twitter.com/lNrJshkCs3 — The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) May 14, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.