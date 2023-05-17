Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 17

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 5-4 win over Indianapolis.

Starter Caleb Kilian allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits over four innings. Kilian struck out three, walked two and hit one batter.

Brendan Little got the win in relief. Little threw 1.2 innings without giving up a hit or a run, although he did walk one. He struck out three.

Manuel Rodríguez pitched a perfect bottom of the ninth for his sixth save. Rodríguez struck out two. His six saves are tied for the International League lead.

Left fielder Nelson Velázquez was the big bat for the I-Cubs, going 2 for 4 with a double, a sacrifice fly and a solo home run in the sixth inning. It was his fifth home run for Iowa this year. Velázquez scored twice and drove home the two runs.

Velázquez’s home run.

He brought the boom stick to Indy! Nelson Velázquez is today's Player of the Game

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were speared by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins), 7-4.

Walker Powell pitched the first three innings and got the loss after allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits. He walked two and struck out two.

The Smokies scored three runs in the top of the ninth inning to make the game seem closer than it was. Third baseman BJ Murray Jr. hit a two-run triple in the ninth. He was 2 for 4 with a double and the triple. He later scored in the ninth on a Haydn McGeary single. McGeary was 1 for 4 with two RBI.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs decoyed the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 10-2.

Cade Horton’s second High-A start wasn’t great, but it was a lot better than the first one. Horton allowed two runs on three hits over three innings. Both runs and all three hits came in the first inning, so he improved over the course of the game. Horton walked one and struck out three.

Didier Vargas got the win because Horton didn’t go five innings. Vargas pitched two innings and allowed no runs on one hit. He struck out two and walked one.

Frankie Scalzo Jr. and Chase Watkins both threw two scoreless innings to close out the game.

South Bend took the lead for good with a five-run top of the fourth inning, highlighted by a three-run home run by catcher Jake Opitz. It was Optiz’s second home run this year. Opitz was 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

DH James Triantos busted out today, going 4 for 5 with a double and two RBI. Triantos scored once. In some small-sample-size fun, Triantos raised his batting average on the year from .250 to .360.

Right fielder Jacob Wetzel was 1 for 3 with two walks and two steals. Wetzel scored twice.

The home run for Opitz.

OH MY OPITZ! 3-run home run and the #SBCubs take the lead over Beloit 5-2 going to the bottom of the 3rd.

Here’s a Kevin Alcántara RBI single.

Kevin Alcántara with 5 RBIs in this series already! #SBCubs lead 8-2 in the Top of the 6th.



Hi Kevin.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans double-bogied against the Augusta Green Jackets (Braves), 5-0.

Miguel Arias started, pitched well, and took the loss anyway. Arias allowed just one run on three hits over four innings. He struck out eight and walked just two.

Koen Moreno pitched the next four innings and gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits. He struck out four and walked one.

Yovanny Cabrera allowed two unearned runs in the top of the ninth to close out the game.

The Pelicans had four hits in this game and they drew just two walks. Left fielder Andy Garriola was 2 for 4 with a double.