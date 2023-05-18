Cub Tracks’ late game blues

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Justin Steele had a bug that affected his play, but he gutted it out. Cody Bellinger might be available off the bench, according to Maddie Lee. Nico Hoerner is on schedule for a Friday return.

Check out the Snoopy bobblehead. Don’t throw like Domingo German. Sign Corey Kneble?

The lumbering and slumbering Cubs tried to put one club foot forward and salvage one game from their three-game set with the Astros, sending the steady Drew Smyly to the mound Wednesday night. The Cubs posted a crooked number in the first.

.@LieutenantDans7's first triple of the season scores a run! pic.twitter.com/pnZPGJMqtF — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 18, 2023

#Cubs Seiya Suzuki hits his 3rd homer of the road trip. pic.twitter.com/mhtSjLqVrb — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) May 18, 2023

Smyly pitched well.

A quality start that’ll make you smile pic.twitter.com/YF1qytbZS2 — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 18, 2023

Seiya is locked in.

Seiya Suzuki (4)pic.twitter.com/I5cSQhI7gQ — Cubs Home Runs (@Cubslongballs) May 18, 2023

Christopher Morel was heard from:

Christopher Morel (5)pic.twitter.com/RrEPW66GNg — Cubs Home Runs (@Cubslongballs) May 18, 2023

But, in the end, it didn’t work out. The bullpen gave up the lead late, and the Astros walked it off. A day off, and on to the city that booed Santa Claus.

Food for Thought:

Turning Scales Into Feathers Is A Lot Easier Than We Thoughthttps://t.co/p572ZoHTvz — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 17, 2023

What is a 'black moon'? Why May's new moon has an unusual name. https://t.co/5NBRoyDsTg — Live Science (@LiveScience) May 17, 2023

