 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ late game blues

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. The Cubs lost another game late after early heroics. Gonna need some arms. David Ross’ seat is probably a little warm. But it isn’t all his fault.

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Justin Steele had a bug that affected his play, but he gutted it out. Cody Bellinger might be available off the bench, according to Maddie Lee. Nico Hoerner is on schedule for a Friday return.

Check out the Snoopy bobblehead. Don’t throw like Domingo German. Sign Corey Kneble?

The lumbering and slumbering Cubs tried to put one club foot forward and salvage one game from their three-game set with the Astros, sending the steady Drew Smyly to the mound Wednesday night. The Cubs posted a crooked number in the first.

Smyly pitched well.

Seiya is locked in.

Christopher Morel was heard from:

But, in the end, it didn’t work out. The bullpen gave up the lead late, and the Astros walked it off. A day off, and on to the city that booed Santa Claus.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...