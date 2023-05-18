Cub Tracks’ late game blues

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Justin Steele had a bug that affected his play, but he gutted it out. Cody Bellinger might be available off the bench, according to Maddie Lee. Nico Hoerner is on schedule for a Friday return.
Check out the Snoopy bobblehead. Don’t throw like Domingo German. Sign Corey Kneble?
Play ball! pic.twitter.com/jGsrFeMGOe— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 18, 2023
The lumbering and slumbering Cubs tried to put one club foot forward and salvage one game from their three-game set with the Astros, sending the steady Drew Smyly to the mound Wednesday night. The Cubs posted a crooked number in the first.
.@LieutenantDans7's first triple of the season scores a run! pic.twitter.com/pnZPGJMqtF— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 18, 2023
#Cubs Seiya Suzuki hits his 3rd homer of the road trip. pic.twitter.com/mhtSjLqVrb— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) May 18, 2023
Smyly pitched well.
A quality start that’ll make you smile pic.twitter.com/YF1qytbZS2— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 18, 2023
Seiya is locked in.
Seiya Suzuki (4)pic.twitter.com/I5cSQhI7gQ— Cubs Home Runs (@Cubslongballs) May 18, 2023
Christopher Morel was heard from:
Christopher Morel (5)pic.twitter.com/RrEPW66GNg— Cubs Home Runs (@Cubslongballs) May 18, 2023
But, in the end, it didn’t work out. The bullpen gave up the lead late, and the Astros walked it off. A day off, and on to the city that booed Santa Claus.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Why Cubs are opting for four-man rotation and what it means for their pitching staff as a whole. “... the Cubs have a pair of off days on Thursday and Monday, so they can keep those four starters on regular rotation with the off days.”
- Matt Danielewicz (Marquee Sports Network*): Chicagoland native Nick Burdi is ecstatic to join Cubs. “For someone like myself who got to watch them on WGN everyday, and now to put on the jersey, it means a lot to myself, to my family and to a lot of people who have been on the road with me.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Cubs replaced Frank Schwindel with someone worse. “... the Cubs can clearly see that the Hosmer experiment isn’t working...”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Matt Mervis mashes first Cubs home run as he continues to adjust to the big leagues. “Everyone’s in the big leagues for a reason,” Mervis said. Andy Martinez has more Mervis. More from Ryan O’Rourke.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How the 2019 Cape Cod League became a pivotal point in Chicago Cubs slugger Matt Mervis’ career. “I definitely didn’t need sugarcoating or anyone babying me,” Mervis told the Tribune.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Cover your ears, kids: Christopher Morel is up to bat. “He’s making loud contact.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Initial tests on Cody Bellinger’s knee promising after he exited game vs. Astros. “A little scared at first,” Bellinger said, “but as time went on, I knew that it was fine.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki finding rhythm at plate, but he’s not satisfied. ‘‘I still feel like I’m not there yet,’’ he said, ‘‘not exactly where I want to be.’’
Food for Thought:
