Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Friday 5/19, 6:05 CT

KEEPING THE STREAK ALIVE: The Cubs swept the season series from the Phillies in 2022, including a three-game sweep at Wrigley Field in September that nearly kept the Phils out of the postseason. The Phillies scored more than two runs in just one of the six games and overall the Cubs outscored them 33-10.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Phillies lineup:

Marcus Stroman, RHP vs. Ranger Suarez, LHP

Marcus Stroman had his worst start of the year last time out vs. the Twins, not making it out of the third inning.

So we’re going to forget about that and hope Marcus has. Instead, I want to tell you about the seven-inning, four-hit, one-run outing he had vs. the Phillies September 27, 2022 at Wrigley Field, against most of these same guys. Here’s hoping for another one just like that.

Ranger Suarez spent most of the beginning of this year on the injured list with an elbow strain. He returned last Saturday against the Rockies and didn’t do too well: seven hits, three runs in four innings, 72 pitches, 44 strikes.

He could still be on a pitch limit here. The pitch selection chart for him below is from last year.

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Please visit our SB Nation Phillies site The Good Phight. If you do go there to interact with Phillies fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

