 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Phillies, Friday 5/19, 6:05 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Go get ‘em. Marcus.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Phillies Friday 5/19 game threads

View all 2 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...