Baseball history unpacked, May 19

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Ed Hutchinson, Curt Simmons, Luis Salazar, Fritzie Connally, Turk Wendell, Scott McClain, Josh Paul, Erich Uelmen. Also notable: Ed Walsh HOF.

Today in history:

1536 - Anne Boleyn, second wife of English King Henry VIII, is beheaded at the Tower of London on charges of adultery, incest and treason.

- Anne Boleyn, second wife of English King Henry VIII, is beheaded at the Tower of London on charges of adultery, incest and treason. 1571 - Miguel Lopez de Lagazpi founds Manilla in the Philippines.

- Miguel Lopez de Lagazpi founds Manilla in the Philippines. 1802 - French Order of Legion d’Honneur forms.

- French Order of Legion d’Honneur forms. 1935 - NFL adopts an annual college draft to begin in 1936.

- NFL adopts an annual college draft to begin in 1936. 2161 - Syzygy: 8 of 9 planets aligned on same side of sun.

