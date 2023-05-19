 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: You be the Judge

The fallout from the Yankees/Blue Jays series continues. The A’s are having trouble getting a stadium in Las Vegas. And other news from around MLB.

By Josh Timmers
Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Let’s get a big game out of Marcus Stroman tonight, a couple of big hits from Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson and snap this losing streak.

A Brooklyn Dodger pitcher, Ben Wade, did it in 1954.

  • Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will miss at least a month with a forearm strain. The good news here is that his recently-reconstructed ulnar collateral ligament appears fine.
  • Every Diamondbacks pitcher—heck, every pitcher—should aspire to be like Hall-of-Famer Randy Johnson. NOT LIKE THAT, ZAC GALLEN!! Obviously there’s a warning for the video below which is pretty self-explanatory.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.

