Outside The Confines: You be the Judge

Let’s get a big game out of Marcus Stroman tonight, a couple of big hits from Seiya Suzuki and Dansby Swanson and snap this losing streak.

Julio Urías, as far as I can tell, is the only Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher ever to allow four home runs in one inning



28 other instances of an LA Dodger allowing 4+ HR in a game (Don Sutton has the record, with 5, on May 7, 1973)https://t.co/co1vwKjOSe — Eric Stephen (@ericstephen) May 19, 2023

A Brooklyn Dodger pitcher, Ben Wade, did it in 1954.

Dodgers pitcher Dustin May will miss at least a month with a forearm strain. The good news here is that his recently-reconstructed ulnar collateral ligament appears fine.

Every Diamondbacks pitcher—heck, every pitcher—should aspire to be like Hall-of-Famer Randy Johnson. NOT LIKE THAT, ZAC GALLEN!! Obviously there’s a warning for the video below which is pretty self-explanatory.

Zac Gallen really hit a bird with a curveball. pic.twitter.com/T6XOZudoMH — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 17, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster.