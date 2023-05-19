Cubs roster moves: Nico Hoerner activated, Cody Bellinger to injured list, Eric Hosmer DFA

Cubs second baseman Nico Hoerner suffered a hamstring injury on this play May 8 against the Cardinals [VIDEO].

Perhaps not coincidentally — as you can see in the video, the game was tied at that point — the Cubs are 2-8 since Nico’s been out, including that game.

Today, in advance of the game against the Phillies in Philadelphia, the Cubs activated Hoerner from the injured list and placed Cody Bellinger on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Tuesday, with a left knee contusion.

Here’s the full list of moves the Cubs made this afternoon:

Cubs moves:



Nico Hoerner reinstated off IL.



Edwin Ríos recalled from Iowa.



Mike Tauchman selected from Iowa.



Cody Bellinger to IL retro to May 16 with left knee contusion.



Keegan Thompson optioned to Iowa.



Eric Hosmer designated for assignment. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) May 19, 2023

I have to say, I was less tha impressed with Mike Tauchman during Spring Training and he is batting a decent, but not great, .279/.427/.443 with Triple-A Iowa. Edwin Rios has been up previously, but went just 2-for-20 in limited play.

Keegan Thompson — obviously there’s something that needs fixing, hopefully he gets things worked out at Iowa. For now, that leaves the Cubs with 12 pitchers; I suspect that’ll change after the road trip ends.

Eric Hosmer batted .234/.280/.330 (22-for-94) for the Cubs with two home runs. Over his last six games, though, he was just 2-for-18 with six strikeouts. This was a reasonable chance to take, at the minimum salary, to see if Hosmer had anything left. He didn’t. With his departure and the addition of Tauchman, the 40-man roster is full.