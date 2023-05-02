Cub Tracks’ stars and swipes

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
The Cubs opened a four-game series with the Washington Nationals in the nation’s Capital. Lefthander Drew Smyly (2-1, 3.21 ERA, 0.929 WHIP, 3.22 FIP), who has been pitching quite well of late, took the mound opposite fellow southpaw MacKenzie Gore (3-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.296 WHIP, 3.51 FIP). Smyly was good for seven full innings, allowing only one earned run on a Lane Thomas deep fly. Gore wasn’t so fortunate and allowed four in four innings.
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 2, 2023
Final: #Cubs 5, Nationals 1. pic.twitter.com/0yVXxYaP4Y
The Cubs are facing 15 of the next 21 games on the road, and that will go a long way toward determining how this season will go. A successful May could be a springboard, where an unsuccessful one could be a diving board.
Cubs !@suzuki_seiya_sb | @Cody_Bellinger pic.twitter.com/0Y8yBPl7Sb— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 1, 2023
2 runs with 2 outs @TreyMancini pic.twitter.com/xsXlMlYH95— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 1, 2023
D.C. stands for Dansby Crushes.@LieutenantDans7 pic.twitter.com/0SYuREwrMz— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 2, 2023
.@ihapp_1 adds some extra insurance! pic.twitter.com/n4uVVqnAEJ— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 2, 2023
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
Per #Cubs, Yan Gomes was hit in the head with a back swing in the first inning. He was pulled as a precaution and will be evaluated.— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) May 2, 2023
#Cubs Yan Gomes not officially in concussion protocol. Will be reevaluated tomorrow.— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) May 2, 2023
"I might have to pass him the 'You go, we go.'"@DexterFowler is impressed with Nico Hoerner in the leadoff spot. pic.twitter.com/9KnMQk5RfZ— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 1, 2023
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Where the Cubs stand: Great starting pitching, surprising offense and a bullpen in flux. “... right now there don’t seem to be any glaring issues overall.”
- James Neveau (NBC Sports Chicago*): 7 observations: Cubs vs. Marlins. “All three of the losses came by one run...”
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): What stood out for Cubs in April? “The good news for Chicago is that it is only May...”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): ‘Not ready’: Cubs’ Caleb Kilian shows growing pains in spot start vs. Marlins. “Kilian was charged with seven runs, 10 hits and two walks in 3 ⅓ innings.” Brett Taylor agrees.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): How Brandon Hughes’ return to the IL with left knee inflammation will shake up the Chicago Cubs bullpen. “Learning how to manage left knee inflammation is part of Chicago Cubs left-hander Brandon Hughes’ everyday reality.”
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* ($): Why Iowa Cubs pitcher Ben Brown was so happy to be traded to the Chicago Cubs. “My father-in-law has tattoos all over his arm—Cubs tattoos,” Brown said. “Our dog’s name is Wrigley. Before I even met my wife, (she) named the dog Wrigley.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): What the Cubs’ April performance says about their identity. “The Cubs ended the month on a sour note but made surprising strides along the way.”
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs GM Carter Hawkins: Christopher Morel, Matt Mervis are discussed ‘every day’. “It’s a multivariable conversation,” Hawkins said. “You’re taking into account the macro view of the major-league team and where there are opportunities to improve.”
- Jack Vita (Fan Nation*): Chicago Cubs’ Nico Hoerner has successfully reached base in 26 straight games. “Hoerner’s streak is the longest on-base streak since 2019, when Kris Bryant reached base safely in 26 straight games between April 17 and May 17.”
- Aldo Soto (Sports Mockery*): Grading Cubs Free Agents through April. “So far, the Cody Bellinger signing has been one of the best in baseball and the best signing by the Cubs from the offseason.” Grading the pitchers.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Bellinger closes April on high note. “The shoulder and leg injuries that plagued Bellinger since 2020 are in the past and the residual mechanical flaws no longer seem to be hampering him.” Michael Cerami is also bullish on Bellinger. Jordan Bastian has still more Bellinger. More Bellinger from Sahadev Sharma and Patrick Mooney {$}.
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Christopher Morel is currently the best hitter in all of professional baseball. “Through the first month of the year, Morel is hitting .363/.463/.835 at Triple-A Iowa.”
Food for Thought:
Its power source is getting fainter, and its signals have to travel further, but this extraordinary spacecraft is not done yet.https://t.co/qHMgdQKmqr— IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 1, 2023
It's the ultimate scientific mystery. https://t.co/EFIsodLtY7— Futurism (@futurism) May 1, 2023
This leather is made from mycelium, the “roots” of mushrooms. And it can fix itself.https://t.co/1xz2qEfSIL— Science News (@ScienceNews) May 1, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...