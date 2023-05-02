Cubs roster move: Miguel Amaya called up, Ryan Borucki designated for assignment

Yan Gomes hasn’t yet gone on the concussion IL after being hit by a backswing from Jeimer Candelario of the Nationals during Monday’s game. He’s reported to be still “under evaluation.”

As a precaution to make sure there’s a backup for Tucker Barnhart for Tuesday’s game in Washington, the Cubs have called up catcher Miguel Amaya to make his Major League debut (whenever that happens). To make room for Amaya on the active roster, lefthander Ryan Borucki was designated for assignment.

That means, for the time being, that the Cubs will have 14 position players and 12 pitchers on the active roster, and there’s now an open spot on the 40-man roster. That further means that open spot is likely going to be taken by someone — possibly Nick Neidert? — who will be added to the 40-man and active rosters to start Thursday’s game, since it appears Jameson Taillon won’t quite be ready to return at that time.

At that point, either Gomes heads to the IL or Amaya returns to the minor leagues.

Amaya was a Top 100 prospect three years in a row (2019-21) before injuries derailed most of his last three seasons. This year at Double-A Tennessee, Amaya is batting .273/.411/.659 (12-for-44) with five doubles and four home runs in 13 games.

The Cubs likely hope Borucki clears waivers so he can be sent back to Triple-A Iowa.

As always, we await developments. Today’s game preview will post at 4 p.m. CT.