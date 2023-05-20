Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Saturday 5/20, 3:05 CT

Saturday notes...

The Cubs have scored at least one run in each of their first 44 games in 2023, just the second time in the expansion era (since 1961) the team has gotten on the board in each of its first 44 contests. The only longer streak was 47 games in 1995. The team also scored in its last 10 games of 2022, so is currently on a streak of scoring in 54 straight games. The franchise record for scoring in consecutive games is 127, set in 1958-59. HE’S HOT: Seiya Suzuki, last eight games since May 10: .414./500/.966 (1.466 OPS), four doubles, four home runs, six walks. His season OPS is up to .881.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Phillies lineup:

Jameson Taillon, RHP vs. Aaron Nola, RHP

Jameson Taillon’s first few starts as a Cub have been, shall we say, underwhelming. Of the seven outings, only one can really be seen as good, and he went on the injured list right after that. He might not even be 100 percent yet, and he’s carrying a devilish 6.66 ERA.

He last faced the Phillies in 2021 and — whoops, that one wasn’t any good either.

Current Phillies are batting .233 (14-for-60) against him with two home runs (Kyle Schwarber, Rhys Hoskins).

Aaron Nola is another previously good starter who’s been struggling this year, though his last six starts (3.57 ERA) have been a bit better.

Cubs batters scored four runs off him in six innings September 28, 2022 at Wrigley Field. That included a home run by Christopher Morel, who’s been making a habit of hitting home runs lately. Why not another one today?

Today’s game is on Marquee Sports Network. Here’s a list of providers currently carrying Marquee.

Here is the complete MLB.com Mediacenter for today.

MLB.com Gameday

Baseball-reference.com game preview

Discuss amongst yourselves.