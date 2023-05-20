Cub Tracks’ one-game streak

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Goodbye, Eric. See you in a week, Cody. Hello, Mike. Cream and sugar for your coffee? Edwin? Ok then. Not sure whether this roster is a liquid or a gas. It certainly isn’t solid.

Cubs tried to right the good ship Cub once again. The Stro’ Show opposes the winless Ranger Suarez. On paper, the Cubs have the edge.

Suarez went southbound in the second as the Cubs plated a crooked number, but he recovered enough to strike out the side. 66 pitches in two innings is a lot of pitches, though.

Madg and Nico each bring in a pair! pic.twitter.com/0orzLVGVQy — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 19, 2023

The hits just kept on coming. The Stro must go on.

Nico ties a career-high with 4 RBI tonight! pic.twitter.com/Up0E9E95D9 — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 20, 2023

Christopher Morel has hit six home runs in nine games played this season pic.twitter.com/cNs25R9ATJ — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2023

.@STR0 tosses his league-leading 8th quality start of the season!



Gettin. It. Done. pic.twitter.com/eXGVVZvSWp — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 20, 2023

Let’s do it again today!

Food for Thought:

