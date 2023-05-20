Go get ‘em, Jameson.
In This Stream
Cubs vs. Phillies Saturday 5/20 game threads
- Phillies 12, Cubs 3: Can we now admit there’s still something wrong with Jameson Taillon?
- First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Phillies, Saturday 5/20, 3:05 CT
- Chicago Cubs vs. Philadelphia Phillies preview, Saturday 5/20, 3:05 CT
More From Bleed Cubbie Blue
- Cubs roster moves: Nico Hoerner activated, Cody Bellinger to injured list, Eric Hosmer DFA
- Minor League Wrap: BJ Murray Jr. stays red-hot as the Smokies spear Blue Wahoos, 5-1.
- Cubs 10, Phillies 1: Welcome back, Nico Hoerner!
- Cub Tracks’ one-game streak
- A look at the NL Central a quarter of the way through the season
- Cubs Minor League Wrap: Kohl Franklin and Smokies stop Pensacola, 5-4
Loading comments...