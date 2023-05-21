Cub Tracks wants to get away

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

How it started:

Taillon struggling to locate his stuff in the 1st inning -- single, single, walk, pop out -- and then Schwarber unloads on a hanging curveball for a grand slam.



Phillies up 4-0 in the 1st. pic.twitter.com/IWw2dykvDZ — Meghan Montemurro (@M_Montemurro) May 20, 2023

Shades of Edwin Jackson. It got worse after that. Jameson Taillon seems to have left his game back in Arizona, where he looked so good. Cubs, hurt or not, please put him back on the IL or something. The title of Al’s lightning recap says it all.

On the other hand, Christopher Morel and ANOTHER home run. At this rate, he’ll lead both Iowa AND Chicago in deep flies by next weekend.

The best pitcher in baseball™ is going today. Let’s see if the Cubs can salvage the meatloaf before Monday’s off day, and get ready to face the New York Metropolitans in the Confines.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

It's inspired by an impossibility. It doesn't seem to make any sense. And it might hold the key to life itself.https://t.co/r6WLVMRyJX — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 20, 2023

We be burnin' not concernin' what nobody wanna sayhttps://t.co/QgF0ez5M8a — IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 20, 2023

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!