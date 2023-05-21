 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cub Tracks wants to get away

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Ugly is as ugly does. And man, was that ugly. Uglier even than those olive drab hats.

By Duane Pesice
awkward
Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

How it started:

Shades of Edwin Jackson. It got worse after that. Jameson Taillon seems to have left his game back in Arizona, where he looked so good. Cubs, hurt or not, please put him back on the IL or something. The title of Al’s lightning recap says it all.

On the other hand, Christopher Morel and ANOTHER home run. At this rate, he’ll lead both Iowa AND Chicago in deep flies by next weekend.

The best pitcher in baseball™ is going today. Let’s see if the Cubs can salvage the meatloaf before Monday’s off day, and get ready to face the New York Metropolitans in the Confines.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

