Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 21

No, I don’t know why Pete Crow-Armstrong hasn’t played since Tuesday. He is not on the injured list—which is seven days in the minors. So he must be day-to-day with something.

So yesterday I didn’t watch any minor league games and the system went 6-0. Today I watched at least a major portion of three games and the system went 0-4. So I guess I’m banned from watching any games for the foreseeable future. Makes things easier for me, I guess.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs lost to Indianapolis (Pirates), 5-1.

Ben Brown started and took the loss, although he didn’t have a bad day. Brown allowed one run on two hits over four innings. He struck out six and walked two. If you want a criticism, Brown had some trouble in the second inning finding the plate while pitching out of the stretch. The one run scored on a bases-loaded walk—after he walked the bases loaded. All four baserunners he allowed came in the second inning.

Codi Heuer pitched 1+ innings in a rehab assignment. He allowed no runs on no hits and two walks. He was pulled after he walked a batter to start his second inning. Heuer struck out one.

Center fielder Nelson Velázquez was 3 for 4 and scored the only I-Cubs run on a wild pitch in the eighth inning.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies were extinguished by the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins), 3-1.

Porter Hodge started and got his fourth loss, despite not pitching poorly at all. Hodge went 4.2 innings and allowed two runs on three hits. He struck out seven and walked two while also hitting a batter.

Center fielder Cole Roederer drove in Andy Weber for the Smokies only run with a single in the top of the first inning. Roederer went 2 for 4. Weber was 1 for 4 with a double.

Right fielder Bradlee Beesley was 3 for 4 with a double.

That’s all six Tennessee hits.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were dive-bombed by the Beloit Sky Carp (Marlins), 6-2.

For the first time in his career (seven starts), Brandon Birdsell gave up more than one run. But while he took the loss, two runs on two hits over four innings is not bad. Birdsell struck out six and walked two.

Second baseman James Triantos homered for the second time this year and the second time in two games. It was a solo home run in the eighth inning. Triantos was 2 for 4.

Right fielder Christian Franklin scored the other run in the seventh inning on a Scott McKeon single. Franklin was 1 for 2 with a double and two walks. McKeon went 1 for 4 with a steal.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan was 2 for 5.

Triantos’ home run.

James Triantos introduces himself.



Second homer in as many days, fifth XBH in nine games this year.



After recovering from a procedure on his right knee, the @Cubs' No. 11 prospect is batting .351/.400/.595 since joining the @SBCubs. pic.twitter.com/iwksfLuApg — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) May 21, 2023

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans landed in the sand trap against the Augusta Green Jackets (Braves), 3-1.

Pelicans starter Brody McCullough was terrific for four innings and wasn’t terrible in the fifth either, but he got the loss. McCullough didn’t allow a hit through the first four innings, but a single, a double and a sac fly in the fifth earned him the loss. His final line was one run on two hits over 4.2 innings. He struck out eight and walked just two.

Scarlyn Lebron (and boy, will we have fun with his name if he makes the majors) made his US debut in this game and pitched out of a first and third and one out jam inherited from McCullough. In the end, he finished with two runs on three hits over 3.1 innings. He struck out two and walked no one.

Right fielder Jefferson Encarnacion was 3 for 4. He tripled in the seventh inning and scored on a wild pitch for the Birds only run.

Second baseman Reviaj Garcia went 2 for 3 with a walk.