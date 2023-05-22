Baseball history unpacked, May 22

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: Hooks Warner, Mel Kerr, Frank Coggins, Jim Colborn, Julian Tavarez, Chad Tracy, Eric Sogard, Jaye Chapman. Also notable: Al Simmons HOF.

Today in history:

334 BC - The Macedonian army of Alexander the Great defeats Darius III of Persia in the Battle of the Granicus.

- The Macedonian army of Alexander the Great defeats Darius III of Persia in the Battle of the Granicus. 760 - 14th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet.

- 14th recorded perihelion passage of Halley’s Comet. 1761 - 1st life insurance policy in North America issued in Philadelphia.

- 1st life insurance policy in North America issued in Philadelphia. 1849 - Abraham Lincoln receives a patent (only US President to do so) for a device to lift a boat over shoals and obstructions.

- Abraham Lincoln receives a patent (only US President to do so) for a device to lift a boat over shoals and obstructions. 1992 - NHL Clarence Campbell Conference Final: Chicago Blackhawks beat Edmonton Oilers, four games to none.

