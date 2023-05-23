Chicago Cubs vs. New York Mets preview, Tuesday 5/23, 6:40 CT

Tuesday notes...

THE MOREL FILES: Most home runs, first 12 games of a season:

11: Mike Schmidt, PHI, 1976

9: Luis Gonzalez, ARI, 2001

8: Johnny Mize, NYG, 1947

8: Wally Moon, LAD, 1961

8: Willie Mays, SFG, 1964

8: Jeff Kent, NYM, 1994

8: Reggie Sanders, ARI, 2001

8: Barry Bonds, SFG, 2004

8: Chris Shelton, DET, 2006

8: Albert Pujols, STL, 2006

8: Alex Rodriguez, NYY, 2007

8: Nelson Cruz, SEA, 2015

8: Aristides Aquino, CIN, 2019

8: Christopher Morel, CHC, 2023 (11 games) That’s a total of 12 players with eight or more, and 10 with at least 8. 38 players hit seven over their first 12 games of a season — and Morel still has one more game to get there. The most by a Cub other than Morel in 12 games is seven, by Gabby Hartnett (1925) and Lee Walls (1958). (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

LOTS OF RUNS: The Cubs have scored at least 10 runs in a game eight times this season, which is second-most in the majors (the Rangers lead with 12) and leads the N.L. The eight instances of scoring 10-plus runs through the team’s first 46 games are tied for fourth most in Cubs franchise history (the record is nine games, in 1903, 1938 and 2018), and the most since 2019 when they also scored 10-plus in eight games through team game No. 46.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Back at the Friendly Confines! Here's our starting lineup:



Mets lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Tylor Megill, RHP

Since Drew Smyly’s bad first start of the season, he has made eight starts and not allowed more than two runs in any of them. Results: 1.97 ERA, 0.788 WHIP, just eight walks in 45⅔ innings. Really, he’s been one of the best pitchers in the league for several weeks.

He last faced the Mets September 14, 2022 at Citi Field and allowed two runs (one earned) in five innings, with five strikeouts. Another one like that would work, except go an inning or two deeper.

Tylor Megill is the younger brother of former Cub Trevor Megill, who is currently with the Brewers.

He got off to a good start this year but his last six starts have been a bit uneven: 4.75 ERA, 1.484 WHIP.

He has never faced the Cubs. Dansby Swanson (1-for-7) is the only current Cub who has faced him.

Please visit our SB Nation Mets site Amazin' Avenue. If you do go there to interact with Mets fans, please be respectful, abide by their individual site rules and serve as a good representation of Cub fans in general and BCB in particular.

Discuss amongst yourselves.