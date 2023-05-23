 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

First pitch thread: Cubs vs. Mets, Tuesday 5/23, 6:40 CT

By Al Yellon
/ new
Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Go get ‘em, Drew.

In This Stream

Cubs vs. Mets Tuesday 5/23 game threads

View all 3 stories

More From Bleed Cubbie Blue

Loading comments...