 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Cub Tracks’ Gallagher Way as Potemkin village

#Cubs, #MLB, and #MiLB news you can use, four days a week. Is it live or is it Memorex? What gives with this team?

By Duane Pesice
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The playoffs look further away than they did a month ago. High-priced acquisition Jameson Taillon is channeling Edwin Jackson, or maybe Danny Jackson. Maybe even Michael Jackson as he seems to be moving backward and wears a glove on one hand. Will the real Jameson Taillon please stand and deliver? Who’s to say which is right, and which is an illusion?

And which are the real Cubs?

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

Food for Thought:

`

Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!

Next Up In Cub Tracks

Loading comments...