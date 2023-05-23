Cub Tracks’ Gallagher Way as Potemkin village

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

The playoffs look further away than they did a month ago. High-priced acquisition Jameson Taillon is channeling Edwin Jackson, or maybe Danny Jackson. Maybe even Michael Jackson as he seems to be moving backward and wears a glove on one hand. Will the real Jameson Taillon please stand and deliver? Who’s to say which is right, and which is an illusion?

And which are the real Cubs?

Justin Steele is elite. Truly been on a remarkable run. Love to see it. Confidence and conviction. This game is incredibly difficult and sometimes you need to recognize greatness in the moment. Cheers to my dawg Steele on this off-day. Keep going! ️ @J_Steele21 @Cubs — Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 22, 2023

As the #Cubs sit at 20-26, @MattSpiegel670 remains steadfast in his belief that the club's floor is 80 wins.



Meanwhile, @DannyParkins remains steadfast in his belief that Spiegs doesn't understand the concept of a team's floor.



Listen to full segment: https://t.co/eBICrm4uBt pic.twitter.com/U0opV7eipg — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) May 22, 2023

