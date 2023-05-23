Cub Tracks’ Gallagher Way as Potemkin village

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
Wrigley Field made of Legos.— MLB Cathedrals (@MLBcathedrals) May 21, 2023
(57,960 of them) #Cubs pic.twitter.com/0yKdRqcbya
The playoffs look further away than they did a month ago. High-priced acquisition Jameson Taillon is channeling Edwin Jackson, or maybe Danny Jackson. Maybe even Michael Jackson as he seems to be moving backward and wears a glove on one hand. Will the real Jameson Taillon please stand and deliver? Who’s to say which is right, and which is an illusion?
And which are the real Cubs?
Justin Steele is elite. Truly been on a remarkable run. Love to see it. Confidence and conviction. This game is incredibly difficult and sometimes you need to recognize greatness in the moment. Cheers to my dawg Steele on this off-day. Keep going! ️ @J_Steele21 @Cubs— Marcus Stroman (@STR0) May 22, 2023
As the #Cubs sit at 20-26, @MattSpiegel670 remains steadfast in his belief that the club's floor is 80 wins.— 670 The Score (@670TheScore) May 22, 2023
Meanwhile, @DannyParkins remains steadfast in his belief that Spiegs doesn't understand the concept of a team's floor.
Listen to full segment: https://t.co/eBICrm4uBt pic.twitter.com/U0opV7eipg
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): The Chicago Cubs’ two biggest problems. “This latest terrible stretch has ultimately been about two issues: pitching struggles (especially in the bullpen) and lack of situational hits.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ season feels like it’s spiraling out of control. Can they correct what ails them? “The Cubs have to hope that they can solve a few of these issues and do so quickly.”
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): ‘Got to be better’: Brutal road trip drops Cubs below Cardinals in NL Central standings. “Realistically, we’ve just got to be better,” shortstop Dansby Swanson said. Jordan Bastian has more. Meghan Montemurro has more still.
- Matt Trueblood (North Side Baseball*): The nightmare of the 90s is alive in Wrigleyville. “Somehow, for the fifth straight season, this team is less impressive and less consistent than it ought to be.”
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): After another ugly start, Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs must find a way to get the veteran on track. “I have to clean it up,” Taillon said. Jordan Bastian has more.
- Tyler Smith (Cubs Insider*): Kyle Hendricks sharp again for I-Cubs, activation looms. “The results were exactly what Cub fans were hoping for.” Andy Martinez has more.
- Maddie Lee (Chicago Sun-Times*): Starting pitching depth could be a Cubs strength again soon. “... the coming weeks will show whether that development can spark a rebound.”
- Brett Taylor (Bleacher Nation*): Signs of progress for Matt Mervis? Either way, patience remains warranted. “... of late, it seems like maybe Mervis’s contact quality has been a bit stronger and he’s been striking out less.”
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): From the minors to one of MLB’s hottest hitters: Christopher Morel has had a wild journey with 2023 Cubs. “When you hit it hard, that sound echoes,” Christopher Morel said. “It’s fun.” Larry Hawley has more. Maddie Lee has more still.
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki emerging after slow start: ‘He’s key in the middle of that order’. “He just seems like he’s in a real comfortable place this year,” Ross said.
- Jordan Bastian (MLB.com*): This Cubs prospect won’t be under the radar much longer. “I think Luis Vazquez stands out,” said Jared Banner, the Cubs’ vice president of player development.
- Ethan Budowsky (Just Baseball*): Ranking all the current Cubs uniforms from worst to best. “... the pinstripe home look is too good to be true.”
Food for Thought:
