Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 23

On Saturday, the minor league system went 6-0. On Sunday, they went 0-4. Today, they went 4-0. I’m starting to see a pattern. Still good pitching today, but just enough offense this time.

In the Tuesday transactions, RHP Daniel Palencia was promoted to Iowa from Tennessee. LHP Didier Vargas was promoted to South Bend from Myrtle Beach. RHP Brad Deppermann, most recently of South Bend, voluntarily retired.

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs silenced the Nashville Sounds (Brewers), 4-1.

Starter Caleb Kilian improved his record to 3-0 by going five innings and allowing just one run on three hits. Kilian struck out six and walked two. The six strikeouts were a season-high for Kilian.

Brendan Little, Tyler Duffey, Bailey Horn and Manuel Rodríguez each pitched one scoreless inning to close this game out. It was Rodríguez’s International League-leading eighth save. He allowed a one-out single, but ended the game with the next batter by inducing a 4-3 double play. Rodríguez struck out one.

Right fielder Darius Hill knocked the first pitch of the game over the right field wall for his first home run of the season. Hill went 1 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

In the seventh inning, third baseman Jake Slaughter smacked his ninth home run of the year with a man on. Slaughter was 1 for 4 with the two runs batted in.

First baseman Jared Young was 3 for 5 and scored once.

Left fielder Yonathan Perlaza went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI single in the sixth inning.

Shortstop Sergio Alcántara was 2 for 3 with a walk.

Hill’s home run. It just barely went out.

First pitch of the game, first home run of the season for Darius Hill! I-Cubs get the party going early in Nashville! pic.twitter.com/LYpuaXdn9Z — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 24, 2023

Slaughter’s home run. This one went out with plenty of room to spare.

Yeah... Jake Slaughter got a hold of this one pic.twitter.com/EuZUF2fMPc — Iowa Cubs (@IowaCubs) May 24, 2023

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies deposed the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 7-5.

Smokies starter Chris Kachmar gave up two solo home runs in the first inning. Kachmar’s final line was two runs on eighth hits over three innings. He struck out five and walked no one.

Blake Whitney allowed a three-run home run in the sixth to give the Barons a 5-2 lead, but the Smokies fought back and took the lead in bottom of the seventh. The winner was Riley Martin, who pitched two scoreless innings of relief, surrendering just one hit. He struck out four and walked no one.

Cayne Ueckert threw a perfect ninth inning for his first save of the year. He struck out one.

Right fielder Cole Roederer connected for his first home run of the year in the second inning. It came with the bases empty. Roederer went 2 for 4 with two RBI. He also scored two runs.

In the sixth inning, DH Nelson Maldonado got the Smokies a run closer with a solo home run of his own. It was his second home run this year. Maldonado was 2 for 4 with a walk and two runs scored.

Left fielder Bradlee Beesley was 3 for 4 with an RBI double in the seventh that gave the Smokies their first lead of the game. Beesley stole a base and scored once.

Center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong returned to the lineup after missing nearly a week. Crow-Armstrong was 1 for 3 with two walks and a steal. His single drove in a Beesley in the second inning.

Roederer’s home run.

PCA’s single.

Back-to-back singles from Bradlee Beesley and Pete Crow-Armstrong ties the game! 2-2 in the bottom of the 2nd. @Bradleelow pic.twitter.com/717r3ubvIK — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) May 23, 2023

Bloop double by Beesley.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs slew the Dayton Dragons (Reds), 3-2.

Starter Richard Gallardo gave up two runs and the lead in the top of the fifth inning, but got the win when South Bend re-took the lead in the bottom of the inning. Overall, Gallardo pitched well, allowing just two runs on four hits over six innings. He struck out five and walked no one, although he did hit a batter.

Adam Laskey and Frankie Scalzo Jr. combined to deny any more runs or hits over the final three innings. Laskey walked one and struck out two over two innings. Scalzo got the save, but made it a bit scary with two two-out walks. Scalzo struck out one.

Left fielder Ezequiel Pagan gave South Bend the lead for good with a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth inning. It was his second home run this year. Pagan was 1 for 4.

Second baseman James Triantos was 2 for 3 with a walk. He scored one run.

First baseman Bryce Ball was 2 for 4.

Highlights:

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans invaded the nests of the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 3-1. The win was the 2300th in the career of Pelicans manager Buddy Bailey. That’s the most of any active manager.

Grant Kipp did not allow a run over the first four innings. He allowed two hits and walked one while striking out four. Kipp hit one batter.

Jordan Holloway, pitching on a rehab assignment, got the win because Kipp didn’t go five innings. Holloway pitched 1.2 innings and did not allow a hit or a run. He did walk one and struck out two.

Saul Gonzalez pitched the ninth inning and got the save. He gave up a two-out single, but no other baserunners. Gonzalez struck out one.

All three Pelicans home runs came on a second-inning home run by first baseman Felix Stevens. It was Steven’s sixth home run this season. He was 2 for 3.

Here’s the only highlight you need.