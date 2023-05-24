Cubs roster move: Javier Assad, Nick Burdi to injured list

As the headline says, the Cubs added Javier Assad to the active roster for Wednesday's game, recalled from Triple-A Iowa, and placed Nick Burdi on the injured list. The reason for Burdi's placement is unusual:

Cubs move today:



• RHP Javier Assad recalled from @IowaCubs

• RHP Nick Burdi to IL after undergoing an appendectomy this morning — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 24, 2023

Here's hoping for a swift recovery for Burdi, who has allowed three runs in three innings in three appearances for the Cubs this year.

Assad has a 5.09 ERA in nine appearances (one start) for the Cubs this year, and a 3.68 ERA in four starts for Iowa. At some point the Cubs are going to have to watch how many times Assad has been optioned, as they are limited to five per player per season. Assad has already been optioned three times, and Kyle Hendricks is due off the injured list soon.

As always, we await developments.