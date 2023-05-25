Cub Tracks’ home cookin’

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.
A good deal of the news today devolves from Jed Hoyer airing some of his views Tuesday morning. Some of it has been reported elsewhere onsite, and so there is a bit of redundancy, but that’s how it works sometimes. I try to get as complete a picture as I can.
I also notice that one of my favorite writers has surfaced at MLB.com, and I’m glad to see Tim Stebbins plying his trade. One hopes it isn’t at Jordan Bastian’s expense, though. Bastian is a fine writer himself.
And of course there’s the game, with the Stro’ Show taking the hill against Japanese import Kodai Senga.
Kodai Senga on potentially facing fellow countryman Seiya Suzuki tomorrow:— SNY (@SNYtv) May 23, 2023
"Very excited" pic.twitter.com/ApmfKUZQp7
The matchup machine calls it a slight advantage for Suzuki. I was unable to find any info on head-to-head matchups in NPB. Marcus Stroman has been kicking serious ass this year and is tied for the league lead in quality starts (with Justin Steele and Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller).
Wind blowing in from left, partly cloudy, cool and dry there in Chicago. Going to take considerable clout to hit the ball out. It did happen, and the home team won and there’s plenty of meatloaf to go around. Stroman threw eight strong innings, Mark Leiter Jr. got the save. Christopher Morel didn’t homer... but I’m sure he’ll take the win.
#Cubs Nico Hoerner hits his 3rd homer of the season pic.twitter.com/1EmxZGM0hD— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) May 25, 2023
Cubs win!— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 25, 2023
Final: #Cubs 4, Mets 2. pic.twitter.com/FD8rW2sRCe
The Professor will be next. And he’ll be the next player profile.
Kyle Hendricks will pitch tomorrow for the #Cubs.— Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) May 25, 2023
* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.
- Hoyer speaks on Mully and Haugh.
- Tim Stebbins (MLB.com*): Jed Hoyer discusses all things Cubs at outset of homestand. “Certainly, it’s great that no one’s running away with the division,” team president Jed Hoyer said Tuesday. Maddie Lee adds on. Tony Andracki has more.
- Patrick Mooney (The Athletic {$}): Cubs need to turn season around fast or another trade deadline sell-off is coming. “If that sounds like an overdramatization, remember that the Cubs spent more than $300 million on free agents this past winter.”
- Jesse Rogers (ESPN*): Following skid, Cubs buoyed by ‘solace’ of staying within striking distance. “Thank goodness for the s---ty play of everybody in the division,” David Ross said with a smile Tuesday afternoon. Maddie Lee has more in this vein.
- Andy Martinez (Marquee Sports Network*): Kyle Hendricks expected to return to Cubs rotation in coming days. “Just exciting to get him back,” Jed Hoyer said.
- Meghan Montemurro (Chicago Tribune* {$}): As the Chicago Cubs bullpen struggles to find consistency in high-leverage spots, President Jed Hoyer says: ‘That’s on me’. “The Chicago Cubs’ formula to building a bullpen follows a distinct pattern.”
- Tommy Birch (Des Moines Register* {$}): Ben Brown begged pro teams to draft and sign him. He’s now a big prospect for the Cubs. “Brown eventually proved himself worthy of becoming not only a draft pick but now a prized pitching prospect for the Chicago Cubs.”
- Tim Stebbins (MLB.com*): More Morel magic with HR in 5th straight game: ‘He’s just electric’. “And right now, he’s seeing the ball. We’re excited to have him in the lineup every day and watch him do his thing,” said Drew Smyly.
- Michael Cerami (Bleacher Nation*): Seiya Suzuki is on FIRE! “... a good Seiya Suzuki is critical to the next few years of this franchise.”
- Sahadev Sharma (The Athletic {$}): Christopher Morel is giving the Cubs what they need with infectious energy, thunderous bat. “What Morel has done at the plate since being recalled less than two weeks ago is nothing short of remarkable.”
- Paul Sullivan (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Why did Christopher Morel start this season in the minors? It calls other Chicago Cubs personnel decisions into question. “It’s a good question and one that hasn’t been addressed until now.”
“What he’s doing in the batters box is unbelievable.”— Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 24, 2023
Matt Mervis on the contagious energy Christopher Morel brings to the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/y93yuT7m4M
- Claire Filpi and Alex Fisher (NBC Sports Chicago*): Palatine native plays 1st game at Wrigley Field. “That was the team we rooted for in my house,” Tauchman told the Daily Herald.
Food for Thought:
The new brain-spine interface restores communication between the brain and the spinal nerves that control walking.https://t.co/5reuP0vYRS— IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 24, 2023
Revenge!— Futurism (@futurism) May 23, 2023
https://t.co/JLkf96inUF
Massive ancient hunting traps called desert kites include long walls that converge on enclosed spaces where animals were driven into pits.https://t.co/mEjDTIt0iQ— Science News (@ScienceNews) May 22, 2023
Please be reminded that Cub Tracks and Bleed Cubbie Blue do not necessarily endorse the opinions of writers whose work is linked to in this series of articles. Thanks for reading!
Loading comments...