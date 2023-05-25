Cub Tracks’ home cookin’

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

A good deal of the news today devolves from Jed Hoyer airing some of his views Tuesday morning. Some of it has been reported elsewhere onsite, and so there is a bit of redundancy, but that’s how it works sometimes. I try to get as complete a picture as I can.

I also notice that one of my favorite writers has surfaced at MLB.com, and I’m glad to see Tim Stebbins plying his trade. One hopes it isn’t at Jordan Bastian’s expense, though. Bastian is a fine writer himself.

And of course there’s the game, with the Stro’ Show taking the hill against Japanese import Kodai Senga.

Kodai Senga on potentially facing fellow countryman Seiya Suzuki tomorrow:



"Very excited" pic.twitter.com/ApmfKUZQp7 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 23, 2023

The matchup machine calls it a slight advantage for Suzuki. I was unable to find any info on head-to-head matchups in NPB. Marcus Stroman has been kicking serious ass this year and is tied for the league lead in quality starts (with Justin Steele and Pittsburgh’s Mitch Keller).

Wind blowing in from left, partly cloudy, cool and dry there in Chicago. Going to take considerable clout to hit the ball out. It did happen, and the home team won and there’s plenty of meatloaf to go around. Stroman threw eight strong innings, Mark Leiter Jr. got the save. Christopher Morel didn’t homer... but I’m sure he’ll take the win.

#Cubs Nico Hoerner hits his 3rd homer of the season pic.twitter.com/1EmxZGM0hD — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) May 25, 2023

The Professor will be next. And he’ll be the next player profile.

Kyle Hendricks will pitch tomorrow for the #Cubs. — Taylor McGregor (@Taylor_McGregor) May 25, 2023

“As soon as he steps in the box, he’s in scoring position.” — David Ross, on Christopher Morel.

“What he’s doing in the batters box is unbelievable.”



Matt Mervis on the contagious energy Christopher Morel brings to the Cubs. pic.twitter.com/y93yuT7m4M — Marquee Sports Network (@WatchMarquee) May 24, 2023

Claire Filpi and Alex Fisher (NBC Sports Chicago*): Palatine native plays 1st game at Wrigley Field. “That was the team we rooted for in my house,” Tauchman told the Daily Herald.

Food for Thought:

