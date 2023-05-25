Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 25

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs drowned out the Nashville Sounds (Brewers), 12-5.

Starter Hayden Wesneski pitched four innings and allowed three runs on two hits. However, only one of the three runs was earned.

The win was awarded to Bailey Horn, who threw a 1-2-3 fifth inning. He did not strike anyone out.

Daniel Palencia pitched the sixth inning in his Triple-A debut. Palencia walked one and struck out two, but allowed no runs and no hits. Another runner reached on an error. Palencia was hitting 99 miles per hour on his fastball.

Center fielder Nelson Velázquez hit a solo home run in the top of the ninth. It was his sixth home run this year--or ninth if you count the major league ones. Velázquez was 3 for 5 with a walk. He scored three runs.

Catcher Miguel Amaya was 3 for 5 with a double and four runs batted in.

Third baseman David Bote was 3 for 6 with a double. He scored twice and had two RBI.

First baseman Jared Young went 3 for 5 and had one run batted in.

Left fielder Darius Hill was 2 for 6. He scored one run and drove in the first Iowa run of the game on a bunt single.

Here’s Velázquez’s home run.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies defenestrated the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 12-1.

Jordan Wicks dominated the Barons for six innings, making just one mistake that Xavier Fernandez hit a solo home run on. Wicks improved to 4-0 by allowing just one run on two hits over six innings. Wicks struck out four and walked one.

The Smokies hit five home runs tonight and went back-to-back twice.

Shortstop Luis Vazquez hit a two-run home run as part of a five-run fifth for Tennessee. It was Vazquez’s eighth home run of the year. Vazquez went 2 for 5 with a double and the home run. He scored two runs and drove in three. (He was also strong on defense!)

Right fielder Owen Caissie went back-to-back with Vazquez in the fifth. He then hit a two-run home run in the sixth for his second home run of the night and ninth on the year. Caissie was 3 for 4 with the two home runs and four RBI.

DH Pablo Aliendo homered back-to-back with Caissie in the sixth inning. It was Aliendo’s sixth home run. Aliendo went 2 for 5 with a double, the homer and two RBI tonight.

Finally, first baseman Nelson Maldonado hit a two-run home run in the fifth. It wasn’t back-to-back with anyone, but it was the third home run of the inning. It was also Maldonado’s third home run of 2023. Maldonado was 2 for 5.

Second baseman Andy Weber went 3 for 5. He scored twice and drove one run in.

In a down note, center fielder Bradlee Beesley took a fastball off the face in the seventh inning. He left the game, but he did walk off under his own power. It appeared to hit him in the jaw or cheek.

So, a lot of Smokies highlights. First, here is Jordan Wicks striking out Eloy Jimenez on a rehab assignment.

Here’s Luis Vazquez’s RBI double. They gave him a double on this one, which I guess he deserved because he never stopped hustling.

RBI double for Aliendo.

Vazquez’s home run. It was launched.

Caissie’s first home run. Hit to almost the same part of the park. but it went even further.

Caissie’s second home run. It didn’t go as far, but it was to the opposite field.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs were eaten by the Dayton Dragons (Reds), 4-2. Or maybe the South Bend Silver Hawks lost, since it was a throwback day and the Cubs played as the Silver Hawks. Maybe they shouldn’t do that.

Starter Manuel Espinoza pitched four innings and allowed two runs, one earned, on just three hits. He struck out five and walked no one. So, good game.

Tyler Santana piggybacked with Espinoza, pitched the final five innings and got the loss. Santana also gave up two runs and only one of which was earned. But he surrendered six hits and walked one while striking out three.

South Bend had four hits tonight and left fielder Ezequiel Pagan had three of them, going a perfect 3 for 3 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch. He scored once. Second baseman James Triantos had the other hit, going 1 for 4 with a walk.

Both South Bend runs scored on sacrifice flies.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans shut out the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (Astros), 2-0. It was the Birds’ first shutout this year.

Three Pelicans pitchers combined on a three-hitter. Starter Marino Santy went 4.2 innings and allowed two hits, both singles. Santy walked two and struck out five.

Starlyn Pichardo got his first Low-A win because Santy didn’t go five innings. Pichardo pitched 2.1 innings and gave up just a hit and a walk. He struck out four.

Jozhan Oquendo retired all six batters he faced and struck out five of them for the save.

Second baseman Juan Mora went 2 for 4 with a double. He scored when left fielder Andy Garriola singled him home in the fourth inning. Garriola went 1 for 4 with a walk.