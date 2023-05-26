 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Outside The Confines: It’s wild out there

OTC today has some furry friends to send you to the weekend with.

By Ashley MacLennan Updated
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Photo by Rick Ulreich/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Happy Friday one and all! We’re in the last weekend of May, which means the real heat of summer is fast approaching (and so is the trade deadline), so teams are going to need to start deciding how serious they are about getting to the postseason this year. It feels wild to already be thinking about that in May, but if not now, it’s too late later.

In today’s roundup we have twins for a Twin; puppies and a squirrel; an infamous ball hawk (but not the one you’re thinking of); and some bad news for a veteran catcher, among other stories.

Now let’s jump into today’s links!

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

Next Up In MLB news

Loading comments...