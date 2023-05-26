Outside The Confines: It’s wild out there

Happy Friday one and all! We’re in the last weekend of May, which means the real heat of summer is fast approaching (and so is the trade deadline), so teams are going to need to start deciding how serious they are about getting to the postseason this year. It feels wild to already be thinking about that in May, but if not now, it’s too late later.

In today’s roundup we have twins for a Twin; puppies and a squirrel; an infamous ball hawk (but not the one you’re thinking of); and some bad news for a veteran catcher, among other stories.

Now let’s jump into today’s links!

Craziest ejection reasoning I have ever seen… ECU pitcher Josh Grosz gets ejected for giving Jacob Starling a hot dog on his way in from his home run pic.twitter.com/IqNT2IxL4y — Echo Baseball (@echobaseball) May 24, 2023

what is happening in our booth right meow pic.twitter.com/zg5mTs5ZYW — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) May 25, 2023

A squirrel was on the loose at Yankee Stadium during the Yankees-Orioles game yesterday and the fans lost their minds ️pic.twitter.com/NdWSS0sEX0 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.