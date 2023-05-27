Cub Tracks adds up to nothing

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Eric Hosmer’s new walkup music:

Justin Steele came out of the game before he could get through the top of the 4th.



His line: 3.2 IP, 10 H, 6 R/5 ER, 4 K



Had been very good about limiting hard contact all season (came into today 96th percentile in avg. EV, 97th percentile in hard-hit %). Reds got to him today. pic.twitter.com/APbV10ome2 — Ryan Herrera (@ryan_a_herrera) May 26, 2023

Not that it mattered, since Hunter Greene gave the offense the day off. Everybody has bad days. Maybe not all at once, mind you, but hey, get it over with and move on.

Christopher Morel isn’t a right fielder, but at least the ball didn’t do a Canseco. The Reds had a day where they were unstoppable. But the Cubs ended up with a couple of hits, a Morel victory as one of those was Christopher’s — he broke up the no-hitter.

* means autoplay on, or annoying ads, or both (directions to remove for Firefox and Chrome). {$} means paywall. {$} means limited views. Italics are often used on this page as sarcasm font. The powers that be have enabled sarcasm font in the comments.

