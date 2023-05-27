Chicago Cubs Minor League Wrap: May 27

Iowa Cubs

The Iowa Cubs silenced the Nashville Sounds (Brewers), 5-1.

Ben Brown had a season-high 11 strikeouts tonight. Brown allowed one run on four hits over 5.1 innings. He walked two. It was his second Triple-A win and fourth of the year.

Codi Heuer faced four batters in a rehab assignment and retired all four of them. He struck out two.

The I-Cubs scored four of their five runs in the fourth inning. The big blow was a two-run single by second baseman Nick Madrigal. Madrigal was 2 for 4 with a walk in his minor league debut this year. The other two runs in the fourth inning scored on bases-loaded walks by David Bote and Yonathan Perlaza.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies usurped the Birmingham Barons (White Sox), 7-1.

Porter Hodge turned in a strong performance and got his first win of the year. Hodge pitched five scoreless innings and gave up just two hits. He struck out eight and walked two.

DH Haydn McGeary hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning. It was McGeary’s sixth home run this season and third in Double-A. McGeary was 1 for 2 with a walk and he was hit by a pitch.

Second baseman Chase Strumpf went 2 for 3 with a double and a walk. He scored twice.

Left fielder Owen Caissie was 2 for 4. He drove in one run and scored twice.

Catcher Pablo Aliendo hit a two-run double in the eighth inning. He was 1 for 4.

McGeary’s home run.

South Bend Cubs

The South Bend Cubs fell to the Dayton Dragons (Reds) 4-3.

Brandon Birdsell took the loss after his worst start as a professional. (Admittedly, that’s eight starts.) Birdsell gave up four runs on six hits over four innings. One of those hits was a two-run home run in the fourth. Birdsell struck out two and walked one.

The bullpen did an incredible job keeping South Bend in the game—retiring all 15 batters they faced. Didier Vargas pitched two innings and struck out three. Zac Leigh, in his first appearance of the year, struck out one in one inning. Frankie Scalzo Jr. struck out three in the final two innings.

Center fielder Kevin Alcántara was 2 for 5 with a double. He scored twice and had an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Myrtle Beach Pelicans

Rained out. Doubleheader tomorrow.