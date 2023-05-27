The Cubs made a mistake on the Billy Williams bobblehead — but they’re going to fix it

The Chicago Cubs gave away bobbleheads of the Billy Williams statue to the first 10,000 fans at Saturday’s game at Wrigley Field against the Reds.

Except — as you can see above — it didn’t have Billy’s familiar (and retired) No. 26, instead a No. 1 was on the back of the bobblehead.

The Cubs received a lot of feedback on this, as you can imagine, and they’re going to make it right. Here is a statement I received from Cubs Senior VP of Communications Julian Green:

Tonight, we made a regrettable error by distributing Hall of Famer Billy Williams bobbleheads to fans with the incorrect number. This should have never happened, and we know many fans will be disappointed. We are in the process of having new bobbleheads made so fans will have an opportunity to exchange the item. Fans who purchased tickets to tonight’s game will be contacted when we receive the new bobbleheads. Due to manufacturing and shipping times, it is very likely we will have these items available next season. How will new items be distributed? We will instruct fans who would like to exchange bobbleheads to bring the old bobblehead to our office to exchange the item. It is very likely we will have an exchange day for Season Ticket Holders who received the incorrect bobblehead first then invite single game purchasers to exchange.

So, if you got one of the Billy Williams bobbleheads at Saturday’s game, hang on to it and you can exchange it sometime next year for one with Billy’s No. 26 on the back. Thanks to the Cubs for quickly offering to make this giveaway right.

The Cubs add that if you were one of the 10,000 fans who received tonight’s giveaway, you will be contacted with more details on how to exchange the incorrect bobblehead