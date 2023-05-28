Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds preview, Sunday 5/28, 1:20 CT

Sunday notes...

CUBS vs. REDS: The Cubs have not been swept at home by the Reds since Aug. 12-14, 2013, when they lost 2-0, 6-4 in 11 innings and 5-0. Since then, the Cubs have gone winless in a series of three or more games at Wrigley Field at least once against nine other National League teams. The exceptions: the Braves, Marlins, Mets and Rockies. The Cubs lost the first three games, then won the fourth in one series each against the Mets and Rockies. The Cubs also have been swept at home by the Royals, White Sox and Yankees since they last were swept by the Reds. The Cubs are 50-31 at home against the Reds since they were swept in 2013. (Courtesy BCB’s JohnW53)

Ian Happ, career vs. Reds: .294/.405/.635 (86-for-293) with 26 home runs in 93 career games. This year: 5-for-14 (.357/.500/.571), three doubles, five walks. OH, THAT FIRST INNING: Cubs pitching has posted a 5.65 ERA in the first inning (32 earned runs in 51 innings), and a 4.14 ERA (184 earned runs in 400 innings).

Cubs pitching has posted a 5.65 ERA in the first inning (32 earned runs in 51 innings), and a 4.14 ERA (184 earned runs in 400 innings). WALKS AND BASERUNNERS: The Cubs have drawn 196 walks this year, fourth in MLB and on pace for 623 (the franchise record is 656, set in 2016). Their .335 OBP is third in MLB. But... they have left 389 runners on base (an average of 7.6 per game), second-most in MLB behind the Blue Jays.

Here are today’s particulars.

Cubs lineup:

Reds lineup:

Drew Smyly, LHP vs. Graham Ashcraft, RHP

Drew Smyly continues to have consistently good outings. Since his first start, April 3 vs. the Reds where he got pounded, he has a 2.13 ERA and 0.847 WHIP.

Hoping that start vs. the Reds was an aberration and he can keep going as he has been over the last nine starts.

Graham Ashcraft is another one of those Reds starters who throws 97+ almost all the time.

Early this year he was having good results but his last four starts have been horrific — 12.98 ERA, 2.135 WHIP, five home runs allowed in 17⅓ innings. Yikes.

He made four starts vs. the Cubs last year and the Cubs just absolutely clobbered him — 11.88 ERA, 2.100 WHIP, including 13 hits and 12 runs in five innings in two games at Wrigley Field.

More just like that, please.

