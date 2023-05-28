Cub Tracks didn’t want meatloaf anyway

Welcome to today’s episode of Cub Tracks news and notes™, a greatest-hits collection of Chicago-style beat writers and bloggers, ground from #Cubs, #MiLB, and #MLB baseball, overheated, steeped in writers’ tears, and then cold-brewed overnight for maximum flavor.

Jameson Taillon had the chance to right his ship Saturday at the Friendly Confines, on Pat Hughes’ birthday and National Javy Remembrance Day. Lefthander Brandon Williamson provided opposition, with the wind blowing in.

Taillon looked some better, and left with the lead. Michael Fulmer relieved after 4⅔ and Taillon was tagged with four earned runs. Jeremiah Estrada was also hit hard, and the patient was unable to recover from that collision.

Still, that second inning was fun, and perhaps the reports of Taillon’s arm’s demise were premature. That’s all I have for optimism right now. This is perhaps the sunsetting of any playoff hopes, this dismal stretch. That’s sobering.

