Cub Tracks didn’t want meatloaf anyway

Jameson Taillon had the chance to right his ship Saturday at the Friendly Confines, on Pat Hughes’ birthday and National Javy Remembrance Day. Lefthander Brandon Williamson provided opposition, with the wind blowing in.
Taillon looked some better, and left with the lead. Michael Fulmer relieved after 4⅔ and Taillon was tagged with four earned runs. Jeremiah Estrada was also hit hard, and the patient was unable to recover from that collision.
Cubs are on the board!@ihapp_1 pic.twitter.com/4LKx6ALVbb— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 27, 2023
3-run second! #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/g115xxr9cY— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 28, 2023
Still, that second inning was fun, and perhaps the reports of Taillon’s arm’s demise were premature. That’s all I have for optimism right now. This is perhaps the sunsetting of any playoff hopes, this dismal stretch. That’s sobering.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Crappy division only thing keeping Cubs’ hope alive right now. “The thing about the Cubs is that they aren’t as bad as what we’re seeing in May and they’re not as good as what we saw in April.”
- Alexander Patt (Cubbies Crib*): The Chicago Cubs loss on Friday was a low point of the season. “... brutal in every sense of the word.”
- Gordon Wittenmyer (Chicago Tribune* {$}): Are Cincinnati Reds closer to playoffs than Chicago Cubs? ‘We’re not where we want to be, I’m sure of that,’ manager David Ross says. “Much of the Reds’ identified next-gen core is on the team now...”
- Mike McGraw (Daily Herald* {$}): Ross still sees potential for Cubs to be better. “All we’ve learned so far is it’s not going well and the problems are numerous.”
- Brian Sandalow (Chicago Sun-Times*): More of the same for Jameson Taillon, Cubs in 8-5 loss to Reds. “Taillon showed only minimal improvement.”
- Tim Stebbins (MLB.com*): Steele’s 6 runs in 3⅔ innings a ‘blip on the radar’. I’m sure he’ll be back to what he has been this year next time out,” said Tucker Barnhart.
- Evan Altman (Cubs Insider*): Righty Daniel Palencia dazzles in AAA debut. “Palencia pitched the 6th inning of the Hayden Wesneski start, striking out two and getting a lineout to maneuver around a leadoff walk.”
- Kad Kistner (Fan Nation*): Former Chicago Cub Hosmer already linked to National League contender. “According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post,” the Phillies have some interest in the veteran. Hosmer was granted his release officially Saturday.
- Tim Stebbins (MLB.com*): Myke Towers throws out 1st pitch at Wrigley. “This is special to see him this one time at Wrigley Field,” said Christopher Morel. Towers is his favorite.
Food for Thought:
A star just exploded... spectacularly.— Futurism (@futurism) May 27, 2023
https://t.co/w9j9LhESL5
The most precise way to measure time is *slowly* becoming a reality.https://t.co/2eyJ17DkQs— IFLScience (@IFLScience) May 26, 2023
More than 5,000 new species found in 'pristine' deep-sea wilderness. But they could soon be wiped out. https://t.co/WnSn6qQRK4— Live Science (@LiveScience) May 25, 2023
