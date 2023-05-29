 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: Cancer strikes out

Liam Hendriks returns to the mound today. More on the A’s potential move. A look at “robot ump” systems. And more news from around baseball. And softball.

By Josh Timmers
I’m trying to find some good news. Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 to clinch 17th place on the final day of the Premier League season is good news, I guess. Maybe that’s what the Cubs are missing: An incentive to finish with the fourth-worst record in the league instead of the third-worst. Then we could celebrate and say “We may stink, but at least we get to stay in the league.”

  • More on crew chief Jeff Nelson’s hot mic faux pas. Despite him insulting the Marlins for challenging the call, the call was overturned on replay.
  • It’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on here in this high school game because both teams are wearing red, but 1) it’s the worst (and wildest) way to lose a championship and 2) it’s fodder for those of you who hate the dropped-third-strike rule:

And we remember all who have died in service to America on this Memorial Day.

