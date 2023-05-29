Outside The Confines: Cancer strikes out

I’m trying to find some good news. Everton beat Bournemouth 1-0 to clinch 17th place on the final day of the Premier League season is good news, I guess. Maybe that’s what the Cubs are missing: An incentive to finish with the fourth-worst record in the league instead of the third-worst. Then we could celebrate and say “We may stink, but at least we get to stay in the league.”

Incredible umpire hot mic moment pic.twitter.com/BpdIlhG8F0 — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 28, 2023

More on crew chief Jeff Nelson’s hot mic faux pas. Despite him insulting the Marlins for challenging the call, the call was overturned on replay.

It’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on here in this high school game because both teams are wearing red, but 1) it’s the worst (and wildest) way to lose a championship and 2) it’s fodder for those of you who hate the dropped-third-strike rule:

Is this the worst way to lose a state championship? My goodness.



@JomboyMedia pic.twitter.com/FY53KQL9Ia — Michael Schlact (@michael_schlact) May 28, 2023

And finally, José Abreu finally hit his first home run as an Astro. And boy, did he sprint around the bases in record time.

And we remember all who have died in service to America on this Memorial Day.