Tennessee Smokies Wrap: May 29

The Smokies decided they wanted a game on Memorial Day, so they’ll be off tomorrow and tonight we have a special Monday edition of the Cubs Minor League Wrap.

Tennessee Smokies

The Tennessee Smokies blinded the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 10-1.

Starter Kohl Franklin picked up the win with his best start of the season and best ever in Double-A. Franklin went five innings and allowed no runs on just one hit. Franklin walked two and struck out five.

After a pretty bad Double-A debut, Franklin has now allowed two or fewer runs in his last three starts.

The Smokies got off to an early lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run double by DH BJ Murray Jr. Murray was 3 for 5 with the two RBI.

Right fielder Owen Caissie made it 3-0 Smokies in the third inning with his 11th home run of the season. It was also Caissie’s second game in a row with a home run and his fourth over the past five games. Caissie went 1 for 3 with two walks. He scored three times.

The rout was on in the fourth inning when center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong came up with the bases loaded and hit a bases-clearing, three-run double. That made it 6-0. Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 5 with the three runs batted in. He also scored one run.

Third baseman Chase Strumpf also had a three-run double in the sixth inning. Strumpf doubled twice in a 2 for 4 night. In the eighth inning, Strumpf hit a sacrifice fly to give him four RBI on the evening. He also scored one run.

Second baseman Andy Weber went 2 for 4 and scored twice.

Everyone in the Smokies lineup had a hit except for catcher Pablo Aliendo, but he went 0 for 1 with three walks.

The Smokies strike first with a 2-run double from BJ Murray! 2-0 in the bottom of the 1st. @BJMurray14 #BestYearEver #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/Gy6l0aogrf — Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) May 29, 2023

Caissie’s home run. Does he know they just have to clear the fence and not land in North Carolina?

