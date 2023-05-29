Tennessee Smokies Wrap: May 29

The Smokies decided they wanted a game on Memorial Day, so they’ll be off tomorrow and tonight we have a special Monday edition of the Cubs Minor League Wrap.
Tennessee Smokies
The Tennessee Smokies blinded the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds), 10-1.
Starter Kohl Franklin picked up the win with his best start of the season and best ever in Double-A. Franklin went five innings and allowed no runs on just one hit. Franklin walked two and struck out five.
After a pretty bad Double-A debut, Franklin has now allowed two or fewer runs in his last three starts.
The Smokies got off to an early lead in the bottom of the first on a two-run double by DH BJ Murray Jr. Murray was 3 for 5 with the two RBI.
Right fielder Owen Caissie made it 3-0 Smokies in the third inning with his 11th home run of the season. It was also Caissie’s second game in a row with a home run and his fourth over the past five games. Caissie went 1 for 3 with two walks. He scored three times.
The rout was on in the fourth inning when center fielder Pete Crow-Armstrong came up with the bases loaded and hit a bases-clearing, three-run double. That made it 6-0. Crow-Armstrong went 2 for 5 with the three runs batted in. He also scored one run.
Third baseman Chase Strumpf also had a three-run double in the sixth inning. Strumpf doubled twice in a 2 for 4 night. In the eighth inning, Strumpf hit a sacrifice fly to give him four RBI on the evening. He also scored one run.
Second baseman Andy Weber went 2 for 4 and scored twice.
Everyone in the Smokies lineup had a hit except for catcher Pablo Aliendo, but he went 0 for 1 with three walks.
Murray’s double
Murray's double
Franklin gets a strikeout.
Franklin gets a strikeout.
Caissie’s home run. Does he know they just have to clear the fence and not land in North Carolina?
Caissie's home run. Does he know they just have to clear the fence and not land in North Carolina?
PCA's double:
A BASES-CLEARING DOUBLE FROM PETE CROW-ARMSTRONG!!! #BestYearEver #NextStartsHere #Cubs pic.twitter.com/bReDNOKkWW— Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) May 30, 2023
Strumpf's double:
CHASE STRUMPF WITH HIS OWN BASES-CLEARING DOUBLE!! @CStrumpf #BestYearEver #NextStartsHere pic.twitter.com/JhH8sQQxw5— Tennessee Smokies (@smokiesbaseball) May 30, 2023
