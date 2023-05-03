Baseball history unpacked, May 3

On Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, Bleed Cubbie Blue is pleased to present a light-hearted, Cubs-centric look at baseball’s colorful past, with plenty of the lore and various narratives to follow as they unfold over the course of time. Here’s a handy Cubs timeline, to help you follow along.

Today in baseball history:

Cubs birthdays: George Gore, John Hollison, Ralph Michaels, Chris Cannizzaro, Davey Lopes, Joe Kmak, Ryan Dempster.

Also notable: Eppa Rixey HOF, Red Ruffing HOF.

Today in history:

1374 BC - Solar eclipse (2m 07s) seen at Ugarit by Mesopotamian astronomers “On the day of the new moon, in the month of Hiyar, the Sun was put to shame, and went down in the daytime, with Mars in attendance.”

- Solar eclipse (2m 07s) seen at Ugarit by Mesopotamian astronomers “On the day of the new moon, in the month of Hiyar, the Sun was put to shame, and went down in the daytime, with Mars in attendance.” 1558 - Ferdinand I officially appointed Holy Roman Emperor after his brother Charles abdicated in 1556.

- Ferdinand I officially appointed Holy Roman Emperor after his brother Charles abdicated in 1556. 1715 - Edmond Halley observes total eclipse phenomenon “Baily’s Beads”.

- Edmond Halley observes total eclipse phenomenon “Baily’s Beads”. 1910 - Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States is renamed the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

- Intercollegiate Athletic Association of the United States is renamed the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA). 1948 - 1st broadcast of “CBS Evening News” - longest running network news show in the US.

- 1st broadcast of “CBS Evening News” - longest running network news show in the US. 1973 - Chicago’s Sears Tower, world’s tallest building, topped out.

Common sources:

*pictured.

Some of these items spread from site to site without being verified. That is exactly why we ask for reputable sources if you have differences with a posted factoid, so that we can address that to the originators and provide clarity if not ‘truth’. Nothing is posted here without at least one instance of corroboration (this also includes the history bullets). Thanks for reading, and thanks also for your cooperation.