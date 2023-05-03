 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Outside The Confines: The Bryce is right

The Phillies sure are glad to have their superstar back.

By Ashley MacLennan
Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images

It’s Wednesday, friends, and we’re now into the second month of baseball, which seems wild to me. Surely it was just February last month, wasn’t it? Where has this time gone...?

With the progression of the season we’re seeing some surprising stories. The Rays are obviously continuing to dominate, but... so are the Pirates? Wild. Teams are also starting to be plagued by injuries (sorry, Yankees), but also once-injured players are returning with a bang (welcome back, Bryce Harper!)

Let’s hit the latter half of the week by jumping into the links.

  • First up, a really unique tribute to the late Gordon Lightfoot.

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.

