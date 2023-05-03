Outside The Confines: The Bryce is right

It’s Wednesday, friends, and we’re now into the second month of baseball, which seems wild to me. Surely it was just February last month, wasn’t it? Where has this time gone...?

With the progression of the season we’re seeing some surprising stories. The Rays are obviously continuing to dominate, but... so are the Pirates? Wild. Teams are also starting to be plagued by injuries (sorry, Yankees), but also once-injured players are returning with a bang (welcome back, Bryce Harper!)

Let’s hit the latter half of the week by jumping into the links.

First up, a really unique tribute to the late Gordon Lightfoot.

In tribute to Gordon Lightfoot, tonight's Blue Wahoos game notes headlines match the meter and rhyme of "The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald" pic.twitter.com/uhu6jfz1o1 — Erik Bremer (@Erik_Bremer) May 2, 2023

For the first time EVER, the Cardinals and Angels are playing each other without Albert Pujols in either lineup



(h/t @WayneRandazzo) pic.twitter.com/vT1Vpn3hQz — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2023

And tomorrow will be a better day than today, Buster. Make it so.