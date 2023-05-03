Cubs roster move: Javier Assad recalled, Yan Gomes to concussion injured list

Earlier Wednesday, the Cubs released word that Jameson Taillon might start Thursday’s game against the Nationals in Washington.

Then, they made this roster move: The team recalled right-handed pitcher Javier Assad from Triple-A Iowa and placed catcher Yan Gomes on the 7-day concussion injured list (retroactive to May 2).

Assad has made three appearances (one start) for the Cubs, posting a 9.82 ERA and 1.783 WHIP. In three games with the I-Cubs this season, all starts, he has posted a 3.38 ERA with a 1.13 WHIP and .195 opponents BA. He last pitched with Iowa, April 30 vs. Louisville, throwing 4⅔ scoreless innings, giving up three hits while striking out six batters in the start.

Gomes was injured during Monday’s game when Jeimer Candelario of the Nats accidentally hit him in the head on a backswing [VIDEO].

Hopefully Gomes won’t be out too long, because he was playing well: .294/.310/.529 (20-for-68) in 19 games with five home runs.

Assad is likely up just as insurance against Taillon not being able to go Thursday, or if Taillon can start, Assad might pitch in Wednesday night’s game and he’d be the one sent back to Iowa to make room for Taillon on the active roster. For now, the Cubs will go with Tucker Barnhart and Miguel Amaya as their two catchers.

As always, we await developments.